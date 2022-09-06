Col. Todd Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, signs a Suicide Prevention Month proclamation at Joint Base Andrews on Aug. 31. The Department of Defense and JBA observe Suicide Prevention Month in September to bring forth awareness and to educate our military community about suicide prevention.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate
Joint Base Andrews senior leadership signed a proclamation designating September as Suicide Prevention Month on Aug. 31 at Joint Base Andrews.
Col. Todd Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, Maj. Gen. Keith MacDonald, Air National Guard Readiness Center commander, U.S. Navy Capt. Eddie Pilcher, Naval Air Facility Washington commanding officer, Col. Matthew Jones, 89th Airlift Wing Commander, and Col. Gregory Buchanan, 459th Air Refueling Wing commander, took turns signing the proclamation.
The Department of Defense and JBA annually observe Suicide Prevention Month in September to bring forth awareness and to educate our military community about suicide prevention as well as to emphasize the resources available to all active duty service members and their families, veterans, retirees and DoD civilians.
“The personal health and well-being of our service members, civilian employees and families is, and must remain, our top priority,” said Randolph. “By signing this Proclamation, we kick off the 2022-2023 Department of the Air Force Suicide Prevention Month Campaign Plan. However, it is a commitment by all of us to ensure community, family, unit and peer-to-peer connectedness is happening not just this month, but every day.”