JBA leadership sign Suicide Prevention Month proclamation

Col. Todd Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, signs a Suicide Prevention Month proclamation at Joint Base Andrews on Aug. 31. The Department of Defense and JBA observe Suicide Prevention Month in September to bring forth awareness and to educate our military community about suicide prevention.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate

Joint Base Andrews senior leadership signed a proclamation designating September as Suicide Prevention Month on Aug. 31 at Joint Base Andrews.

Col. Todd Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, Maj. Gen. Keith MacDonald, Air National Guard Readiness Center commander, U.S. Navy Capt. Eddie Pilcher, Naval Air Facility Washington commanding officer, Col. Matthew Jones, 89th Airlift Wing Commander, and Col. Gregory Buchanan, 459th Air Refueling Wing commander, took turns signing the proclamation.