JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING – Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling’s 11th Civil Engineer Squadron conservation team has partnered with the Anacostia Watershed Society to restore the District’s native freshwater mussel populations in the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers.

The Chesapeake Bay has issues with pollution from nutrients, such as nitrogen and phosphorus, and sediment. Both the Anacostia and Potomac Rivers flow into the Bay. The mission of the Anacostia Watershed Society is aimed toward the restoration and protection of the Anacostia River in benefit of all living in its watershed and for future generations.