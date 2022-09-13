An upcoming expo at Joint Base Andrews will give D.C.-area students the chance to drive a rover on the surface of the Moon, try out night vision goggles in a blacked-out room, and even see a hyper-real medical dummy that groans and bleeds — exhibits on display all in the name of exposing young people to science and technology.
“In 2019, they had one where a man’s arm was severed, and it was bandaged, and had blood flowing. The voice was moaning and its eyes were fluttering,” said Kris Zimmerman, one of the planners for the base’s biennial Air & Space Expo. “It freaked the students out — but they loved it.”
The exhibit features a giant aircraft hangar for showing off examples of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math — or STEAM for short.
The STEAM Hangar is a central element of the Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo, scheduled for Sept. 16-18. The first of three days will be reserved for just K-12 students and DoD cardholders; the other two days open to the public. Other performers include the Air Force Thunderbirds, military aircraft fly-bys, and civilian acts. Admission is free.
That Moon rover will be real, but the Moon’s surface — well, that’s just a 25-by-25-foot floor map, unfortunately; the exhibit also has a giant map of Mars for the rover to traverse, too. It’s provided by the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, and students will get to drive iPad-controlled rovers and trace the path of real Mars rovers.
Each exhibit will have its own QR code to allow for interactivity. Students can scan the code with their smartphones, take what they see, and bring it back up later, “so they have a longer-lasting memory of what they saw and what they accomplished,” Zimmerman noted.
“It kind of gives them that historical perspective. Students at that age, they’re going to say, ‘oh, that’s really cool’ — and they’re going to forget about it,” said Zimmerman, who is the 31th Wing community liaison. “It’s so they can get more detail and remember if they want to. This way they have something tangible for the rest of their lifetime.”
Other STEAM Hangar exhibits will include a student-controlled underwater robot from the Navy, and booths on 3-Dprinting and virtual reality technology. Plus, a display about the science of color — and how our brain perceives various hues based on differing wavelengths of light. Manufacturers will be on hand, as well, showing off the science behind mixing cement, electricity and solar power, and construction materials, among others.
Students also can enjoy a visit from the Air Force Art Department — yes, the Air Force has an art department. The exhibit shows off not only the Air Force’s extensive gallery of aviator-related art, but they’ll have a space for students to draw or paint their own original creations.
The STEAM Hangar got started during the 2017 Air Show at Joint Base Andrews as a way to reach out to students. Zimmerman said a team on base spent three months assembling 22 exhibits, invited as many schools as they could find, and ended up with an audience of about 2,200 students.
Several Air Force bigwigs were at that show, too — namely, the Secretary of the Air Force and Chief of Staff of the Air Force. Zimmerman said the secretary loved the STEAM Hangar and spent an entire hour inside. As a result, from now on, all Air Force air shows will have a STEM component.
“Our whole aim is to have as many students as possible see all the different kinds of STEAM career opportunities,” Zimmerman said, “not just in the Air Force but across the spectrum of possibilities, to give them that spark of imagination and help them on their choices of career paths.”
It’s worth noting that the abbreviation used to be just STEM, until the “A” for arts was added. But why? It all comes down to appealing to as many people as possible. When developing the workforce of the future, Zimmerman said it would be unwise to exclude the 25 percent of Americans whose career path will skew towards the arts.
“If we all had STEM degrees, we wouldn’t need art,” Zimmerman said. “But 75 percent of us don’t have STEM degrees, so we have to be able to take what we create using our STEM degrees and add a bit of art to it — to actually make it saleable, to make it useful, make it worthwhile for people.
One spectacular example of a perfect dovetail between arts and science came just this year when NASA released images from the James Webb telescope. When the images came down, the Webb team added special coloration — for example, cosmic gas clouds were made to appear blue or orange or deep red — to help people understand what they’re seeing.
“There’s a whole arts perspective to trying to figure out how to explain the science to the general public who may not necessarily have a STEM background. Most of the general population does not. We need that art perspective to make the traditional STEM stuff more understandable,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman noted that a hefty percentage of students coming to Joint Base Andrews (which switched over in 2009 from being simply Andrews Air Force Base) for the Air Show come from underserved or low-income areas of Metro D.C. They may never have been exposed to anything like what they see in STEAM Hangar.
“Especially when they see a helicopter in the hangar, and can see the engine, they can sit in it, talk to pilots, talk to air crewmen — it’s eye-opening,” he said. “They don’t get that, ever, until they come to an air show. It’s really about sparking their imagination and getting them to look at what is the art of the possible.
The Heritage Hangar
This year’s Air Show also will mark the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. One more exhibit that celebrates this diamond anniversary is being called the Heritage Hangar, and its contents will shine a spotlight on the many “firsts” of the Air Force over its lifetime — breaking the sound barrier, the first space jump, and more.
The overall theme of the Heritage Hangar is “Innovated Accelerate and Thrive: the Air Force at 75,” according to Maj. Jason Harris, a deputy director of the expo.
“Where we started, where we came from, where we’re going. We’re trying to make it museum-esque with timelines and pictures just like they would in a Smithsonian exhibit,” he said. “Trying to bring a different flavor to the Air Show.”
Several of those “firsts” will be celebrated by the people who made history. Among the invitees to the Heritage Hangar include: Maj. Paul “Loco” Lopez, the first black F-22 demo pilot, Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, the first female fighter pilot, and Col. Joseph Kittinger, Jr., whose many records include the first space jump, the highest skydive, and longest free fall.
The anniversary exhibit will recap successful Air Force missions, both combat and humanitarian, that have literally changed the United States and the world. On display will be a Douglas C-47 Skytrain that flew on D-Day.
The Heritage Hangar also will include the history of Air Force One, which is based at Joint Base Andrews with the 89th Air Wing. Another airplane in the hangar will be a L-26B, an Eisenhower-era precursor to Air Force One, nicknamed “Ike’s Bird.”
“It’s a sense of pride for the airmen here when you look at all the things Joint Base Andrews does,” said Harris, a pilot himself with the 89th Air Wing. “When you think of Andrews, you think of Air Force One. That’s a big piece of the heritage we want to capture.”