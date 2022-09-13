An upcoming expo at Joint Base Andrews will give D.C.-area students the chance to drive a rover on the surface of the Moon, try out night vision goggles in a blacked-out room, and even see a hyper-real medical dummy that groans and bleeds — exhibits on display all in the name of exposing young people to science and technology.

“In 2019, they had one where a man’s arm was severed, and it was bandaged, and had blood flowing. The voice was moaning and its eyes were fluttering,” said Kris Zimmerman, one of the planners for the base’s biennial Air & Space Expo. “It freaked the students out — but they loved it.”