SSgt. Cody Brieschke and military working dog Chango pose for a photo at the new kennel facility groundbreaking ceremony at Joint Base Andrews on May 19. The celebration of the new kennel is ushering in a modernized training and living enviroment for the military working dogs.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
From left to right, Steven Goodrich, City Construction president, U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Morales, 316th Security Forces Group commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, U.S. Navy Capt. Benjamin Leppard, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command operations officer, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Graham Auten, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, break the ground for the new K-9 kennels at Joint Base Andrews.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
Joint Base Andrews hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the installation's new military working dog kennel, May 9, 2023.
With the new facility breaking ground, it creates a more modernized training environment and increases the operational capability of K-9s at JBA. The future facility will support up to 40 military working dogs, compared to the current kennels' capacity of 27 working dogs, while also allowing the operational and administrative aspects of the K-9 unit to function under one roof.
"With the construction of this kennel, we stress our commitment to providing the best possible care for our military working dogs," said Col. Michael Morales, commander of the 316th Security Forces Group. "This facility will serve as a testament of our appreciation for these incredible four-legged defenders, and will enhance their training, well-being and overall effectiveness while serving alongside our troops."
Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command designed the building and will maintain oversight of the project throughout its construction.
"This project is one of the biggest we have designed in-house," said U.S. Navy Capt. Benjamin Leppard, NAVFAC Washington operations officer. "This effort ties together the government's role in getting this important project across the finish line."
"We at NAVFAC Washington look forward to strengthening our partnership with Joint Base Andrews, the Air Force District of Washington, and Air Force Civil Engineer Center throughout the life of this project, as we have a really mature partnering structure on many projects on this base," Leppard continued.
The building cost $18.4 million and will improve JBA defenders' combat and detection capabilities with a nearly 70% increase in total capable canines on installation.