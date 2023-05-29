Joint Base Andrews hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the installation's new military working dog kennel, May 9, 2023.

With the new facility breaking ground, it creates a more modernized training environment and increases the operational capability of K-9s at JBA. The future facility will support up to 40 military working dogs, compared to the current kennels' capacity of 27 working dogs, while also allowing the operational and administrative aspects of the K-9 unit to function under one roof.


