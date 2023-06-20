Joint Base Andrews hosted the annual Small Business Summit as an opportunity for local small business owners to network and share resources with peers, and connect with the base, June 8.

More than 100 attendees listened to presentations, shared notes and contacts, and socialized during the summit. Large and foreign businesses were also encouraged to attend by the event organizers to encourage networking and subcontracting opportunities for the small businesses.


  

