Joint Base Andrews hosts blood drives

The Armed Services Blood Program ran a blood drive at the Joint Base Andrews base theater on May 13 and May 19 amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
As the U.S. works to contain the spread of COVID-19, the need for blood continues. More than ever, donations to the military community is mission critical.
“The JBA community is actively supporting the ongoing care of COVID-19 patients who rely on blood products as part of their treatment, while still ensuring physical distancing through the active measures taken at the blood drive to guarantee the protection of givers and blood drive supervision,” said Navy Lt. Kenneth Frati, ASBP National Capital Area director.
ASBP provides quality blood products for service members, veterans and their families in both peace and war. As a joint operation among the military services, the ASBP has many components working together to collect, process, store, distribute and transfuse blood worldwide.
“Donations to the Armed Services Blood Program from blood drives are the only source of plasma products for deployed members,” Frati said. “The blood is critical to direct combat support provided to warfighters from the point of injury through in-theater trauma hospitals and definitive care.”
Senior Airman Allan Stidham, 89th Communications Squadron global communications system administrator, donated blood on May 19.
“Due to my blood [type] being O negative, I feel like I can contribute to various people during these pandemic times,” he said. “I always feel great when I donate because I feel like I am giving back to the community.”
