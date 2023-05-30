Law enforcement working dogs and their handlers demonstrated their skills to fight for first place during the “Capitol K-9 Trials” competition May 20.

“We actually started this about three months ago. It’s been a lot of preparation, myself and Staff Sgt. Boozel have been responsible for coordinating most of this,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristen Hampton, 316th Security Forces Support Squadron military working dog handler. “We worked hard to get all these agencies out here. It’s so amazing to have this many people out here for this event. It warms our heart.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters