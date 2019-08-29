Joint Base Andrews med tech takes part in training mission

Tech. Sgt. Janitza Colon, medical technician with the 459th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, 459th Air Refueling Wing at Joint Base Andrews, participated as the mission non-commissioned officer in charge during a joint-service training mission, called Operation Coal Country, which took place in the counties of Clay, Leslie, Jackson and Knox, Ky., from July 30 to Aug. 12.
Over the course of this medically-focused mission, 1,805 civilian patients were treated. Overall, 12,762 procedures were administered to the patients on a first-come, first-served basis and a total value of nearly $1.18 million of services were provided at no cost to the patients.
Colon is the daughter of Esmeralda and Hector Dejesus of Reading, Pa., sister of Alexis Dejesus of Reading, Pa., and mother of Hector R. Colon and Maricela Colon of Odenton. She is a 2004 graduate of Reading High School in Reading, Pa. She earned a master’s degree this year from the University of Maryland University College.