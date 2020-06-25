Jordan donates PPE to Andrews

Personal protective equipment donated by the Jordanian government to support COVID-19 response efforts arrived on Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will distribute the supplies to various states throughout the country, according to an Andrews press release.
Officials from the Jordanian embassy visited the flight line on Andrews when the supplies arrived.
“Today’s gesture from Jordan to the American people exemplifies the strength of our bilateral friendship. We have long supported one another during various endeavors and we will continue to do so during these unprecedented times. Leveraging our strengths and resources to protect and safeguard our peoples’ is the only answer to solving this global predicament,” Jordanian Ambassador to the U.S. Dina Khalil Tawfiq Kawar said in a statement.
Brig. Gen. Matthew C. Isler, the director of regional affairs for the deputy undersecretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, came to Andrews to thank the Jordanian representatives for their support. He was accompanied by representatives from FEMA and the U.S. State Department.
The materials were offloaded by airmen assigned to the 89th Aerial Port Squadron.