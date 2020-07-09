July 4 shooting leaves one dead

Prince George’s Police Department homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Temple Hills on Saturday night leaving one man, John Dennis Watts V, 24, of Baltimore dead and three others injured.
According to police reports, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 4, officers responded to Dallas Place for a reported shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.
According to the police report, three additional people were also shot during this incident. They suffered what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this to be a random act of crime, according to the report.
Detectives are working to establish motive and identify suspect(s).
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 20-0031968.
Twitter: @JamieACIndyNews