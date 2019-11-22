A former Charles County Public Schools substitute teacher was found guilty in his second trial for child sex abuse and child pornography possession and production
Keith Allan Krikstan, 32, appeared before Judge H. James "Jay" West for a trial in the sex abuse of a girl for whom he'd frequently been a babysitter and whose mother considered him a close friend of the family. Krikstan's case went to deliberation Thursday afternoon, and the jury found him guilty the same day of sex abuse of a minor, production of child pornography and visual surveillance of a private area. He was found not guilty of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute.
Krikstan was also convicted in April of sex abuse of a minor for acts he committed against another girl who was a student at John Hanson Middle School at the time. In that case, Krikstan exchanged explicit sexual messages with the girl over text messaging and social media. The victim in that case and the one of which he was just convicted are friends, and Krikstan got access to the former child through his relationship with the latter.
The jury members for this trial was selected Monday, and they heard opening arguments Tuesday morning from Assistant State's Attorney Sarah Proctor and public defender Gerald Riviello.
In her opening argument, Proctor provided the court with the basics of what she expected the evidence in the trial to confirm. Krikstan met his victim through her mother, who was employed by the defendant's father, Gerald Krikstan, at the Waldorf Skating Center, which the elder Krikstan owns. The woman struck up a friendship with both father and son, Proctor said, and by the summer of 2017 Keith Krikstan was at the woman's house most days, and frequently babysat for her.
The victim's mother, Proctor said, was someone Krikstan actually used as a reference when he was applying to be a substitute teacher in the public schools. When he'd work at John Hanson Middle School, Proctor said, he'd frequently be assigned to the girl's classes.
In Jan. 2018, she said, Krikstan came under investigation for the case involving the first girl he abused. Detectives seized his phone and found evidence connecting him to the abuse of the girl in the second case. Among the items recovered, Proctor said, was a video of the victim simulating a sex act on a banana as Krikstan coached her in the background.
The Maryland State Police's analysis of Krikstan's cell phones and other devices also uncovered evidence that he'd placed a hidden camera in the girl's bathroom and took pictures of her in various states of undress without her knowledge. The victim was 12 years old when these incidents occurred. The MSP search also found pornographic videos of unidentified teenage girls in Krikstan's possession, as well as evidence that he had tried to wipe his hard drive.
Further, Proctor said, while police were investigating Keith Krikstan for these crimes, Gerald Krikstan reached out to the victim's mother to initiate contact between the two. With assistance from Det. George Higgs of the Charles County Sheriff's Office, Proctor said, the woman held a recorded meeting in her car with the defendant in the parking lot of the White Plains Tractor Supply store.
During that meeting, Proctor said, Keith Krikstan and the woman discussed what he'd been accused of doing to her daughter. On the recording, Proctor said, Krikstan admitted to filming the so-called "banana video." The woman asked whether that was all he'd done, and he said yes.
The mother then asked a second question, Proctor said: If that was all he'd done, how did he come to possess photos of her daughter naked in her bathroom? There was "a pause, silence, and then questions" Krikstan fired off rapidly, Proctor said, adding that the mother's unexpected bombshell made him immediately switch to "self-preservation."
Riviello said in his opening statement that he "wasn't asking [the jury] to like Mr. Krikstan," but rather to listen intently to the evidence and give him a fair shot. The victim, he said, "was basically a teen" at the time the offenses against her were committed.
In his testimony, Det. Ryan Johnson said he had been tasked with analyzing data obtained from an extraction done on Krikstan's phone. His manual review of the contents of the iPhone X returned the "banana video," he said. The video was played in court. In it, Krikstan can be heard chiding the girl in childlike language to not bite the fruit. Johnson also said Krikstan had "numerous pictures" of the girl on his phone.
Sgt. Jun Lee of the Maryland State Police discussed what he'd found during in-depth digital forensic analysis of all the devices seized from the home, not all of which belonged to Krikstan. Most items didn't return anything of evidentiary value, he said, and noted he didn't perform an analysis on Krikstan's iPhone X as the county police had already done so.
Laptop computers that were registered to Krikstan were found to contain the surreptitious explicit photos of the victim that had been taken in June 2017. He had deleted two child pornography videos, Lee said, but had failed to wipe them entirely. The clips had likely been deleted recently, Lee said, and so weren't yet subject to the usual slow dissolution deleted files undergo as more space is taken up on a computer's hard drive.
The victim's mother took the stand Wednesday to share her testimony. She was employed part time at the Waldorf Skating Center, the woman said, and started working there in 2015. She recalled that she started forming a friendship with both Keith and Gerald in Jan. 2017. By that summer, she said, Keith had grown very close with her and her children. He'd frequently babysit for her while she was working at her full-time job or going to medical appointments, the woman testified, and was often "the responsible party in the house" when she wasn't around.
Krikstan remained close with the family for a number of months, she recalled. He was at the family home "almost daily," even when he wasn't watching the children.
"I felt so much safer when he was there," the victim's mother said.
That changed at the victim's 13th birthday party at the skating rink in December 2017, the mother recalled.
"Was there an incident then?" Proctor asked.
"Oh, yes," the woman responded.
At that party, she explained, her perception of Keith Krikstan changed for the worse. Her daughter was enjoying the time with friends while Krikstan worked. The woman noticed him watching her daughter and her new boyfriend "very intently," she said. At one point, she testified, he approached the young teen and "caused a scene," confronting her about her boyfriend.
That encounter "alarmed me immensely," the woman said, and frightened her and the girl. All was fine before that, she recalled, and her daughter's behavior changed following that night. She'd become more withdrawn, the woman said, and if Krikstan was at the home she wouldn't leave her room.
Krikstan is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 14 in connection with both his newest conviction and the crimes of which he was found guilty in April. Krikstan is also currently awaiting trial in two other cases. In one, online court records show he is accused of a 2007 second-degree rape and possession of child pornography, and in the other child sex abuse and pornography offenses. Trial dates were not immediately available for his outstanding cases.