Excitement and urgency filled the air in Annapolis last Monday, while lawmakers were making their final votes on legislation that would impact the region on the last day of the 2021 Maryland General Assembly.
Local lawmakers shared with The Enquirer-Gazette their thoughts on some education bills that made their way through.
In February, after years of educator-led advocacy, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future became law, as a majority of the House and Senate voted to override the governor’s veto from last year.
The Kirwan Commission, a 26-member panel made up of legislators, educators, business people and county leaders, worked to rewrite the current state education funding formula that has been used for about two decades to more equitably disperse state funds to school systems.
This session, legislators worked on companion legislation to adjust the timing of specific programs that were scheduled to to begin last year which the governor’s veto stalled and which the pandemic gives reason to revise.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) said the funding now addresses the digital divide, language and mental health supports and poverty costs.
As many in St. Mary’s are concerned with the law causing a tax hike, the delegate claimed taxes will not go up. “This just means an additional $39.8 million in additional state funding will come to the county” to help fund schools.
Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) mentioned the new education funding formulas look at the “effects of COVID-19 on education” and “rightly so” addresses behavioral and mental health resources “to help our students as well as teachers.”
Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) said last Tuesday he supported the governor’s veto of the original bill “due to the lack of accountability.” He claimed it “fails to address problems or challenges students and teachers are facing with virtual learning.”
He compared the legislation to “writing a blank check with no results.”
This year the senator said he was able to get an amendment to the new Kirwan bill that “dealt directly with in-person learning for summer school” for children who have experience learning loss due to virtual schools last year and this year.
It shows the General Assembly understands “it is important that we teach our children in-person when possible,” he said, adding he still did not vote for the legislation because of the “limited to no accountability.”
“There still is not a funding plan for Kirwan,” Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) claimed. “It can’t be paid for with money we have now; taxes will go up.” He said schools that need more funding should be paid into by the localities rather than more state funding getting poured in.
The delegate said he is an advocate for educational freedom, which would allow a student to attend any school of their choice if their parent can get them there.
“Kids are perpetually trapped in failing schools … where education is the worst we spend the most money,” Morgan mentioned. “Keeping kids in schools that don’t perform doesn’t make sense to me.”
House Bill 1060, sponsored by Patterson, and Senate Bill 749, sponsored by Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles), alter the way in which the Charles County Board of Education is organized. The bill gives the student member of the board voting rights “with some caveats,” Patterson said. The student member will not vote on such things as personnel matters, collective bargaining, certain appeals, or school openings and closings.
“It made sense” to allow student members to have input, she claimed, mentioning last year, the student member of the Charles board had reached out and requested just that.
“It’s best for the county” as “we have to make sure voices of parents are heard and compromise with working with students … vocally discounting their opinions is a disservice,” Patterson stated.
Another part of the bill requires two members from each of the four commissioner districts to be included on the board with one member being elected by the county at-large, for a total of nine board members.
Of the current seven board members, representation is heavily skewed toward the La Plata area, she said. With 12 years being on the Charles County school board, Patterson noted she was very familiar with the issues and it’s “always a good idea to have someone at the table advocating for your area.”
The legislation also enacts term limits for board members, allowing only two terms, totaling eight years. The delegate noted the significance of having fresh and new ideas brought forward by a variety of members.
Other notable education legislation includes House Bill 1, which settles the Historically Black Colleges and Universities lawsuit, providing an additional $577 in total for Maryland’s HBCUs from fiscal 2023 through 2032, as well as House Bill 377, which establishes the Commission on Student Behavioral Health and Mental Health Treatment, with the purpose to study, evaluate, update, and revise guidelines for student behavioral health and mental health treatment and practices, including school–based health centers.
