The recorded male heard on the Shlagel Farms of Waldorf’s voice message captures the situation succinctly.
“And, yes, we have eggs,” the speaker affirms of the weekend market’s status regarding what is arguably the most provocative food product of 2023.
The dearth of chicken eggs and the recent spike in prices — almost double the national median price per dozen in 2022 — can mostly be attributed to an outbreak of avian influenza, also known as bird flu, that occurred last year. Prices for feed have also played into the accelerated costs over the last few months.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the avian flu outbreak has affected nearly 60 million chickens. It has plagued the egg-producing birds that are cooped up in commercial facilities along with the most provincial chickens, those who are free to roam their owners’ ranges.
Rachel Norris-Achterberg and her family run a small farm in Lusby — Achterberg Acres. She told Southern Maryland News the six-acre farm focuses on “pastured pork and poultry.”
The farm’s website states, “We specialize in beautiful chickens that lay fun and unique egg colors.”
Norris-Achterburg added that the farm also focuses on sustainability education. They also have other farm products, including organically grown produce.
With around 100 chickens, low egg production is normal in the winter.
While she reported no flu outbreak on the farm, Norris-Achterberg said the farmers “are concerned because it is a free-range flock.”
In addition to bird flu, chicken farmers have also had to hike their egg prices due to the higher costs of chicken feed.
“We have changed our prices to $5 a dozen,” said Norris-Achterberg, who noted her farm expects to expand its flock.
Achterberg Acres plans to purchase 50 chickens from a hatchery in Ohio and hatch other birds on site soon.
The small farm’s products are for sale at their Lusby farm stand, through their website and at markets in Lothian and the St. Mary’s County Airport.
The $5 a dozen price for local eggs appears to be about standard.
Joseph Wood of Forrest Hall Farm and Orchards told Southern Maryland News that is the price for a dozen eggs at his market, located on Route 5 in Mechanicsville. Currently, the market is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
“I sell out every weekend,” Wood said of the egg sales. “Demand is good. It’s first come, first served. We have a very small flock.”
For anyone who might think it would be a good idea to buy a few chickens and sell the eggs, there are some things they need to know first.
In Maryland, the answer to the question, “What came first, the chicken or the egg?” is, “the paperwork came first.”
According to the Maryland Department of Agriculture, “All eggs sold in Maryland must be produced and packed by persons who register with MDA. Re-packers — including retailers removing eggs from the original carton and placing in other cartons — must also register annually. Packers and re-packers must maintain records identifying the source of the eggs.”
A synopsis of the Maryland Egg Law can be obtained from the MDA’s website. Go to mda.maryland.gov.
For information about farmers markets in Southern Maryland, visit the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission’s website at https://smadc.com/buy-local-guide/.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews