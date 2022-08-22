After three years, the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo is finally back! The free show will take place Sept. 16-18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The first day is for common access card holders only, while the 17th and 18th will be open to the general public.

The 2022 Air & Space Expo will allow attendees to get up close and personal with some U.S. military equipment and aircraft including the F-16, UH-1N, T-6, T-38, T-1, C-5, C-17, AC-130J, HH-60W, F-15E, B-1, B-52, KC-46 and more!