Lewisdale man arrested for sexual assault

A Lewisdale man was arrested on Feb. 20 and subsequently charged with production and distribution of child pornography as well as sexual assault, according to a press release from the Prince George's County Police Department.
The release stated that Marvin Amaya Diaz, 37, of University Boulevard, allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old male and took photos during that assault. The criminal investigation division's internet crimes against children task force identified and arrested Diaz using various investigative techniques.
The suspect and victim are not related and had recently met in the Lewisdale area, the release stated. The task force received 27 tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Diaz on Jan. 16.
A search warrant was executed at Diaz's residence, where about 1,000 child exploitative images and video were allegedly found. Among the images allegedly found were photos that involved the sexual assault of the 14-year-old male. Diaz allegedly sexually assaulted the victim one time on Jan. 16, at the victim's home.
The police department stated that at the current point in the investigation, there is no evidence that Diaz shared the images of the assault. The teen is the only victim Diaz is charged with sexually abusing; however, there is concern that there are additional victims.
The 1,000 other images and video collected as evidence are dated between September 2016 and December 2019. At this time, there is no evidence Diaz produced any of these images, according to the police department.
Diaz has been charged with one count of second-degree rape, one count of production of child pornography, two counts of distribution of child pornography, 78 counts of possession of child pornography and other charges. Diaz is being held without bond at the Prince George's County Department of Corrections.
Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have been a victim of Diaz or anyone with relevant information to Diaz. Detectives can be reached at 301-772-4930.