Prince George’s County’s summer reading and community engagement program, Summer Prince George’s (SPG), returns in 2023 with new opportunities for Prince Georgians to learn, socialize, and engage with neighbors. Presented by the Prince George’s Memorial Library System (PGCMLS) and Washington Nationals, SPG 2023 celebrates the national summer reading theme of “All Together Now.” The library invites Prince Georgians of all ages to connect across generations and communities by reading, attending library or partner events (in-person or virtually), visiting neighborhood branch libraries, and engaging with library resources, whether streaming movies and music or taking LinkedIn Learning classes.

Between May 15 and August 17, library customers may register for the Summer Prince George’s challenge at pgcmls.info/summer and log reading, event attendance, and online resource activities to earn badges and prizes. This year’s prizes include tote bags, t-shirts, vouchers for Washington Nationals tickets, and grand prizes. Customers can pick up an SPG punch card to track activities or register for the challenge on PGCMLS’s Beanstack app.