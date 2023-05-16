Prince George’s County’s summer reading and community engagement program, Summer Prince George’s (SPG), returns in 2023 with new opportunities for Prince Georgians to learn, socialize, and engage with neighbors. Presented by the Prince George’s Memorial Library System (PGCMLS) and Washington Nationals, SPG 2023 celebrates the national summer reading theme of “All Together Now.” The library invites Prince Georgians of all ages to connect across generations and communities by reading, attending library or partner events (in-person or virtually), visiting neighborhood branch libraries, and engaging with library resources, whether streaming movies and music or taking LinkedIn Learning classes.
Between May 15 and August 17, library customers may register for the Summer Prince George’s challenge at pgcmls.info/summer and log reading, event attendance, and online resource activities to earn badges and prizes. This year’s prizes include tote bags, t-shirts, vouchers for Washington Nationals tickets, and grand prizes. Customers can pick up an SPG punch card to track activities or register for the challenge on PGCMLS’s Beanstack app.
“All of us at PGCMLS look forward to Summer Prince George’s every year,” said Nicholas A. Brown, acting Co-CEO and COO of communication and outreach. “Summer is a season for possibility, discovery, enrichment, leisure, and best of all, reading. Our team members look forward to connecting with customers at kickoff events, hundreds of programs for all ages, and community gatherings throughout the county. Visiting your neighborhood branch library is also a great option for cooling down, charging your mobile devices, and accessing free WiFi.”
This summer’s special events include the SPG kickoff events at various branch libraries (June 3-10), Book Crawl events for adult book-lovers (June 21-August 6), several major author events, interactive events featuring live animals with Echoes of Nature and the National Aquarium, STEM programs with The Science Guys of Baltimore, weekly Ready 2 Read Storytimes, and more.
Request ADA accommodations at least 72 hours in advance by contacting Ask a Librarian at (240) 455-5451 or askalibrarian@pgcmls.info. Registration is required or recommended for select events. Visit pgcmls.info/events for more information.
Summer Prince George’s 2023 kickoff events
PGCMLS’ neighborhood branch libraries will host kickoff events where customers can register for the SPG 2023 challenge, pick up a registration prize, and learn about resources and upcoming events.
Saturday, June 3, 2-3 pm — Accokeek Branch Library
Monday, June 5, 1-3 pm — Glenarden Branch Library
Monday, June 5, 2-4 pm — Greenbelt Branch Library
Tuesday, June 6, 4-5 pm — Fairmount Heights Branch Library
Tuesday, June 6, 4-5:30 pm — Hyattsville Branch Library
Tuesday, June 6, 4-7 pm — South Bowie Branch Library
Tuesday, June 6, 4-6 pm — Upper Marlboro Branch Library
Tuesday, June 6, 4:30-6:30 pm — Mount Rainier Branch Library
Wednesday, June 7, 3:30-5 pm — New Carrollton Branch Library
Wednesday, June 7, 4:30-6:30 pm — Bladensburg Branch Library
Thursday, June 8, 11 am-1 pm — Baden Branch Library
Thursday, June 8, 11 am-1 pm — Largo-Kettering Branch Library
Thursday, June 8, 12-3 pm — Spauldings Branch Library
Thursday, June 8, 2-4 pm — Hillcrest Heights Branch Library
Thursday, June 8, 4-5 pm — Laurel Branch Library
Saturday, June 10, 1-3 pm — Beltsville Branch Library
Summer meals
As part of the library’s commitment to advancing equitable access to healthy food for children, the library will again offer free summer meals to children and youth up to age 18 at 7 branch libraries throughout Prince George’s County. According to the Prince George’s County Health Department and Feeding America, 19.4% of Prince George’s County children are food insecure. Programs like summer meals, offered by PGCMLS and the Prince George’s County Public Schools, are key for helping local families access food in the summer. Meals are open to anyone under the age of 18 who lives in Prince George’s County, regardless of the school they attend. Homeschoolers are also welcome. Free, available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Branch libraries offering free summer meals in 2023
New Carrollton Branch Library (June 19-August 18, Monday-Friday)
Oxon Hill Branch Library (June 26-August 25, Monday-Friday)
Author events
Several major authors and writers will visit PGCMLS during SPG to discuss their work. Events are presented in collaboration with partner organizations like the Prince George’s County Office of Human Rights, Hurston/Wright Foundation, MahoganyBooks, and PGCMLS Foundation. Signed books will be available for purchase.
Vashti Harrison on “Big” with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Nikki Payne on “Pride and Protest”
Wednesday, May 31, 6-7 pm — Greenbelt Branch Library
Meet local author Nikki Payne and hear her discuss “Pride and Protest,” a fresh and modern retelling of “Pride and Prejudice.” A woman goes head-to-head with the CEO of a corporation threatening to destroy her neighborhood.
Dr. Julia Lee on “The Racial Railroad”
Thursday, June 1, 7-8 pm — Virtual
Dr. Julia Lee discusses her book “The Racial Railroad,” which reveals and illustrates the legacy of the train as a microcosm of American culture and race relations in the United States. Co-presented with Prince George’s County Office of Human Rights.
Jeffrey Dale Lofton on “Red Clay Suzie”
Tuesday, June 6, 6:30-7:45 pm — Laurel Branch Library
Washington, DC-based author Jeffrey Dale Lofton discusses his debut novel, “Red Clay Suzie,” which is inspired by the author’s coming of age as a gay man in Georgia. Co-presented with Prince George’s County Office of Human Rights.
Yseult P. Mukantabana and Hannah Summerhill on “Real Friends Talk About Race”
Monday, June 12, 3-4 pm — Virtual
Yseult P. Mukantabana and Hannah Summerhill discuss their bestselling new book, ‘Real Friends Talk About Race: Bridging the Gaps Through Uncomfortable Conversations.’ Co-presented with Prince George’s County Office of Human Rights and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Musical Influence on Black Literature
Tuesday, June 20, 6:30-7:30 pm — Bowie Branch Library
Moderated by author and Prince George’s County Poet Laureate Dr. Khadijah Ali-Coleman, this panel celebrates Black Music Month and features local writers who will discuss how Black music has impacted their published work. Co-presented with the Hurston/Wright Foundation.
Elizabeth Williamson on “Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth”
Tuesday, July 18, 6-7:30 pm — Hyattsville Branch Library
New York Times featured writer Elizabeth Williamson discusses her eye-opening book, “Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth,” which analyzes the role of misinformation in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary tragedy. Co-presented with Prince George’s County Office of Human Rights.
Book Crawl
The library’s Book Crawl series for adults returns for a second season, following last year’s successful series. Book Crawl events create opportunities for adults to engage with local businesses, network and meet fellow book lovers, and meet library staff throughout the community. The lineup features Pride Bingo with Ricky Rosé, trivia nights, arts and crafts events, and Name That Tune. Food and beverages are available at each event for purchase.
Pizza Paradiso, Hyattsville — Pride Bingo, feat. Ricky Rosé — Wednesday, June 21, 7-9 pm
Calvert Brewing Company, Bowie — Trivia Night — Friday, June 30, 6:30-8 pm
Janemark Winery & Vineyard, Brandywine — Craft and Create: Paint and Sip — Saturday, July 15, 10:30 am-12 pm
Vigilante Coffee Company, Hyattsville — Arts and Crafts — Friday, July 21, 1-3 pm
Town Center Market, Riverdale — Name That Tune — Tuesday, July 25, 6:30-8:30 pm
Olive on Main, Laurel — Trivia Night — Thursday, August 3, 6-8 pm
New Deal Cafe, Greenbelt — Name That Tune — Wednesday, August 9, 6:30 pm
Customers can access library resources with a PGCMLS library card number or a LINK card number for Prince George’s County Public Schools students. Virtual library card registration is open to Prince George’s County residents and others throughout the metropolitan Washington, DC area. Participants can explore suggested summer reads on the library’s Beanstack, NextReads, and Book List platforms.