Ever since she was a child, Shemika Berry has wanted to bring historical figures to life and she’ll get a chance to do that again when the Calvert Library’s Prince Frederick branch holds a living history night.
Berry will portray Harriet Tubman, who was born into slavery in Maryland and escaped to become a leading abolitionist and political activist 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick.
“I want to bring a humanity to her because even though she is legendary, she was a real person,” said Berry, who lives in Waldorf. “I’ve had the opportunity to see her grave and even though what she did was extraordinary and legendary, she was not a myth. They don’t bury myths.”
Berry, who grew up in Louisiana, later moved to Maryland and spent 5 1/2 years as an officer in the Air Force.
She is currently an interpretation coordinator at National Colonial Farm in Accokeek.
And her love of living history started when she was in grade school.
“Any time I had to do a report on a historical figure my first question was, ‘Can I dress up as them?’” Berry said. “It’s been something that I’ve been interested in and love doing since I was in the third grade.”
She rediscovered her love for living history years later as an adult when she volunteered to be an historical figure for her son’s kindergarten class.
“I told the teacher, ‘I can portray any historical person you want and tell their story in first person,’” Berry said. “She took me up on my offer and it’s been going ever since.”
Berry said she has done living history for about 20 characters, including Tubman, poet Phillis Wheatley, aviator Bessie Coleman, gospel singer Mahalia Jackson, mathematician Katherine Johnson, soldier Cathay Williams and author and activist Elizabeth Keckley.
“I have no preference because every historical person I portray there is something about them that resonates with me,” Berry said, “and that I connect with, so they are each special in their own way.”
Berry said to prepare she will first outline a character and research important dates in the person’s life such as birth, accomplishments and death with biographies and autobiographies.
“History is about more than timelines and facts and figures,” Berry said. “It’s about relationships and experiences and I want to bring those to life so people can see that figures in history are like we are now, they just happened to live in the past.”
Berry also makes most of her own costumes with pieces from thrift stores, though she has a friend sho will help her sew extensive pieces. Her Tubman costume is her own creation.
She said she was excited to look into the life of Tubman.
“My whole life I imagined her as this larger than life woman who was 6-feet-2 and could pick you up over her shoulders,” said Berry, who discovered Tubman was actually 5-3, the same height as herself. “No, she was not Superman, more Wonder Woman, actually. But I could make that connection and realize she could do mighty things even at her small stature.”
Berry said Tubman was larger than life, though she wants to portray her as the person she was.
“She’s just one of the most iconic figures that people think of, and by being from Maryland we really want to focus on who she was as a person,” Berry said. “We know her as the abolitionist, as a conductor of the underground railroad as one of the leaders, but there are also elements to her life that people do not quite realize and don’t know.”
The 43-year-old Berry said the Nov. 1, 2019, release of the movie “Harriet” starring Cynthia Erivo helped people learn who she really is.
“People are a little more aware of things about her they didn’t know before,” Berry said, “and this [library event] gives them the opportunity if they didn’t see the movie, or even if they did, to have that one-on-one interaction and to ask her the questions you would really want to ask if she were really before you.”
One interesting fact Berry uncovered was that Tubman was a spy for the Union Army. So was she a good spy?
“Well, you never knew she was a spy,” Berry said, “so I guess so.”
Berry’s portrayal of Harriet Tubman is approximately 30 minutes, and a question and answer period will follow.
Berry has an upcoming one-woman show “Ms. Stories Living History,” which she will perform at the Black Box Theater in early summer.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to CalvertLibrary.info.