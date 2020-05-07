Light rail project getting back on track

On April 28, the Charles County Board of Commissioners endorsed an effort to get the environmental planning step moving forward for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit project to build a light rail line in Charles and Prince George’s counties — an area notorious for gridlock — to get commuters off the road.
The project backers say it would speed up commutes to and from work for Southern Marylanders. Additionally, in all likelihood, the project will reduce the amount of traffic fatalities and accidents caused by roadway congestion.
The light rail project is 18.7 miles long, and spans from the Branch Avenue Metro station — it will be a line independent of Metro — in Prince George’s to White Plains, with five stops in Charles along the U.S. 301 corridor.
Gary Hodge — a supporter of the project, former Charles County commissioner and current president of Regional Policy Advisors — said the project will “absolutely” make travel on the roadway safer and faster.
“Fast, safe and accessible are the three key words,” Hodge said. “You get a trip from Waldorf or White Plains to Washington a lot faster than you could ever hope to drive during rush hour.”
He explained that the project takes a minimum of a half an hour off of the commute time from Waldorf to Washington. “You aren’t running the risk ... of having an accident,” he said. “You are reading the newspaper, looking at your email or daydreaming. It is a much less stressful trip to Washington.”
Hodge said the main choke point that will be eased is the junction of U.S. 301 and Route 5 in Prince George’s County. “You have that convergence of the highways,” he said. “Some argue that the highway improvements won’t do a lot to alleviate that choke point.”
Hodge told the Maryland Independent that we are running out of highway solutions in the area. He added that the light rail line will only need a 70-foot right-of-way to “accommodate two-way rail service.”
“The fatalities on these main corridors are high,” Hodge said. “I only know anecdotally from public officials. ... We do have a lot of fatalities on our major north-south highways in the region.”
Although the project is still in the process of seeking funding, Hodge said the people who are “instrumental in taking us to the threshold of this new opportunity for funding” are the people to whom he owes a debt of gratitude.
“For the past five months I have been meeting with Greg Slater, the new secretary of transportation, to engage him in the project,” Hodge said. “He has been outstanding in terms of his willingness to support our request for federal funding.”
He said Slater has assigned staff to prepare the application for federal funding, and that he is one of the most collaborative and accessible state administrators in Maryland.
“His ethic has been one of collaboration and responsiveness to the counties and local officials,” Hodge said. “He has been true to that ethic for the past five months. It has been a pleasure to work with him in laying the groundwork for this application.”
Hodge said without his support, it could not have happened. He added that Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) and Del. Dereck E. Davis (D-Prince George’s) have been instrumental in the beginning stages of the project. Hodge wants to give special thanks, additionally, to the Charles County commissioners.
“This is a major step forward in the steps we need to complete,” Hodge said. “The environmental planning work is absolutely required before we can compete for federal construction money to build the light rail line.”
He explained he understands that — during the pandemic — the state is financially “constrained,” but it is a fundamental step in order to complete the project.
“This federal grant will give us an opportunity to get that work done,” Hodge said. “At a time when the state is very constrained financially during the pandemic, it was an intersection of opportunities. A new secretary of transportation at the state level and a major funding opportunity by the federal government.”
Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said the likelihood of the project being funded has increased significantly as of recent days.
“I have always been an advocate. I would probably be more optimistic than pessimistic about potential funding,” Collins said in a Monday telephone interview. “Recent events, which includes the U.S. Department of Transportation ... and the possibility of us being eligible for grants creates a potential opportunity.”
He said the Maryland Department of Transportation is also “on board” with the idea. Collins said there needs to be a “match” for the project. The match would be three ways, coming from Charles County, Prince George’s County and the state Department of Transportation.
He explained that the completion — if the project were to start now — would span over a decade. “The most critical stage is to complete these initial environmental impact studies ... it is critical,” Collins said. “They provide the next step to receive transit money on the federal level.”
He told the Maryland Independent that the SMRT project is important because having an “alternative to simply driving” will ease traffic.
“It will have an impact providing economic opportunities,” Collins said. “It will provide value in increasing people’s property. Development that is targeted around train stops increases economic development. It is called transit oriented development. We are really excited.”
He told the Maryland Independent they the project is a “game changer,” and the commissioners are receiving “support from both of the U.S. senators as well as our congressman” for the project.
