Local group helps feed healthcare workers

A new local group is partnering with the community and local organizations and businesses to provide meals to health care workers and other responders on the front lines of battling the coronavirus pandemic.
Feed the Heroes DMV began in early March by Anaelise Martinez of Burtonsville, an emergency room nurse who works at hospitals and medical centers in the region, along with her boyfriend Richard Sin and roommate Azure McFarlane.
Martinez said she, Sin and McFarlane were trying to think of ways to support frontline workers and ER workers while still maintaining social distancing.
“We want to feed the people who are putting their lives on the line in some cases to save the people who need saving right now,” Martinez said. “As an ER nurse myself, I know when you’re wrapped up in caring for critically ill patients, you’re not thinking about feeding yourself.”
It became a “project that was never intended to be a project,” Martinez recalled.
Martinez approached local eateries about purchasing meals to deliver.
Initially, it was only going to be one delivery. They posted about the idea on social media in an attempt to raise a few hundred dollars; within 12 hours they had already met their goal, and Feed the Heroes was born.
“I don’t see myself as a hero, I don’t see myself as such, but some of the things I’ve seen from my coworkers I’d have to say is heroic,” Martinez said.
The first meal was delivered to University of Maryland Prince George’s Medical Center in Cheverly on April 3.
Meals have since also been delivered to Holy Cross Hospital, UM Bowie Health Center, Washington Hospital Center, Howard University Hospital, UM Laurel Medical Center, Doctor’s Hospital, United Medical Center and Children’s Hospital at United Medical Center, DC Fire and EMS stations 7 and 25, Virginia Hospital Center and sixt battalions of Prince George’s County Fire and EMS, and the list is still growing, Martinez said.
At first, the group was funded on community donations, but it didn’t take long before small businesses and other organizations became involved.
The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank in Washington, D.C., found out about Feed the Heroes through social media, said The Heritage Foundation spokesperson Amber Hegseth.
“We actually found Feed the Heroes on Instagram, as people find things these days, and saw they were providing food to health care workers. We thought it would be a great opportunity to help the community,” Hegseth said.
Hegseth said that last year, The Heritage Foundation decided to build out its community outreach arm to support the metropolitan D.C. community region.
“She [Martinez] was seeing first-hand how hospital workers were being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” Hegseth said. “Her thought was that it was a great way to get involved.”
Hegseth said the foundation has given $16,000 to the organization, and plans to provide more over the next few weeks.
“We’re so happy to support health care workers, and we’re so happy to be supporting small business restaurants,” Hegseth said. “We want to see them come back at the end of this.”
Martinez said they’ve been varying the delivery times, so that night shift as well as day shift workers can receive meals.
Martinez said she could not have done this on her own, and that a lot of the credit goes to Azure and Rich who make the bulk of the deliveries.
“I realize I’m the health care professional on the team, Azure and Rich have been working really, really hard on this,” Martinez said.
Martinez said they’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback, and plan to continue providing meals. They have recently partnered with a nonprofit organization, so that donations made can be tax-deductible. They can be found on Facebook at “Feed the Heroes DMV,” on Instagram at “feedtheheroesdmv” and on Twitter at “@FeedDmv.”
