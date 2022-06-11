As a Calvert County resident now residing in Brandywine, Jeffrie E. Long Jr. pledges to make sure residents of District 27B get an adequate portion of resources from the state when the Maryland General Assembly is in session.
The 25-year-old pastor of Communion Church in Huntingtown announced his intention to run for the House of Delegates seat currently held by Del. Rachel Jones (D-Calvert, Prince George’s). The incumbent, Long and fellow Democrat June Jones of North Beach have hopes of winning the July 19 primary. There are no Republicans seeking the seat.
“I believe I can make a difference,” said Long, adding, “I have the heart for people and the political acumen.”
The latter qualification was acquired while working for the late Maryland Senate president, Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., Sen. Joanne C. Benson (D-Prince George’s) and Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s). Long was also an aide to Jackson in his previous post as the District 27B delegate.
“People who know me know I know my way around Annapolis,” said Long, adding he handled constituent services while serving as a legislative aide.
The Huntingtown High School graduate noted he has received endorsements from several labor unions. His aims as a representative in the legislature, he stated, would be, “To make Maryland more retiree friendly, to help seniors stay here.”
Long also pledged to work to “fix the broken transportation system” in Maryland and “bridge the gap in a highly polarized political climate. We are trying to recover in a post-pandemic economy” and need a “spirit of bipartisanship.”
He promised to also work for making Calvert’s schools safer and protect women’s rights.
“I’m a fiscal conservative,” Long told Southern Maryland News, adding that part of the General Assembly’s responsibilities is to make sure teachers are well paid.
“I will ensure Calvert will come away with more than our fair share,” said Long, who as a legislative aide worked with the house appropriations committee.
Maryland’s primary election is July 19 with early voting taking place July 7 to 14.