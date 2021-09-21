Curtis Brown has been dealing with physical and emotional issues including PTSD for the last few years, but he and his fellow veterans were able to put that on the back burner for a few hours during the Prince George’s County Veteran’s Center Fishing Trip held Sept. 14 at Greenwell State Park in Hollywood.
Ten anglers from the center took part in the free fishing event thanks in part to volunteers from the Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization.
Greenwell State Park sponsored the event.
Brown, who spent 24 years in the service including two tours in Bosnia and a year in Iraq, described the trip as “a world of peace. Just being one with nature is just something you can’t replace. There’s a calmness.”
“They’re just enjoying being out on the water and being with their fellow veterans,” said Natia Reid, an outreach coordinator with the Prince George’s County Veteran’s Center. “It’s not even the fishing, it’s the joking and having a lot of fun. This is amazing.”
Captains Parran Wilkinson, Floyd Warren, Julian Tsai, Brian Vallandingham and Ralph Acquaviva supplied the boats and the SMRFO donated the fishing rods and bloodworms.
“As a veteran myself, I like to find ways to give back,” said Vallandingham, who joined the U.S. Army in 1997 immediately after graduating from Thomas Stone High School. “There’s no better feeling in the world than helping somebody else out. To see smiles on faces, the great weather and that they all got plenty of fish is therapy for them, therapy for myself.”
The anglers plied the waters just north of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge and brought home plenty of spot. Anglers also hooked a weakfish, Spanish mackerel and other obscure species like pufferfish and toadfish. David Small took home bragging rights for biggest fish with a black drum.
Aboard Tsai’s 25.5 Everglades, Brown out-fished longtime buddy Malcolm Winder of Waldorf by an almost 2:1 margin, and was also nominated for extra work.
“I gotta clean and cook now, too,” said Brown, who lives in Upper Marlboro.
Brown, who also injured his back from his job of escorting gunships, said the center is helping him get back on track.
“They’re giving me the tools to help deal with my triggers and I’m coping with it better,” said Brown, who listed large crowds and driving as triggers for his PTSD. “Too much going on and motion. Driving down [U.S. Interstate] 95 I would clench up and my anxiety would kick in. It’s taken me a long time to transition back to civilian life. It’s easy to put the light switch on but very hard to turn the light switch off.”
Winder, who served 23 years including tours in Kuwait and Iraq before retiring in 2017, said it took him a long time to realize he even had PTSD.
“I thought I was a normal person,” said Winder, who has also had multiple surgeries on his knees and back as well as TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) from the “constant explosions and demolition.”
“When I started feeling like I was losing my family, friends and life, I started thinking, ‘Hey maybe I need to go talk to someone because maybe there’s something that needs to be checked,’” Winder said. “It was hard to accept [the diagnosis] because I didn’t know anything about it.”
Winder stressed that those with PTSD are normal people.
“It’s the understanding process of it,” he explained. “Some people look at you like you’re crazy and insufficient to be in society. It’s difficult.”
“We’re not crazy,” Brown said as he unhooked a white perch. “I ask [people] to educate themselves as far as how to deal with someone with it because the world can be cruel. But it’s not their fault, they just don’t understand.”
Winder said that’s much of the reason he and his fellow vets were enjoying themselves.
“It’s awesome to get some camaraderie and get other veterans out because sometimes [vets] with PTSD can be standoffish because they think people are looking at them a certain way,” he said. “They don’t want to be exposed. It took me years to come out of isolation.”
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews