They didn't go far to find a replacement for Gerard McGloin.
McGloin, who has worked at Pathways in St. Mary's County for 37 years, will be retiring as executive director of the mental health services nonprofit on March 18.
McGloin, who goes by Gerry, said his biggest accomplishment has been "simply making a positive difference in people's lives." He said the organization has helped thousands of people since it was founded in 1981.
He began as executive director in 1985, replacing Lillian Geib.
McGloin's fondest memories of his time at Pathways are when someone spoke about the difference the organization made in their lives.
The private nonprofit, which provides "innovative mental health services" to clients, according to its website, pathwaysinc.org, helped around 2,000 persons in 2021, McGloin said, noting that some were helped more than once.
McGloin, 68, an Ellicott City native, lives in Leonardtown with his wife Melba. They have a son, Gemil, 43, who lives in Wilimington, N.C.
McGloin, who is an amateur photographer and occasional golfer, plans to relax in his retirement, he said.
His replacement, Birgit Locklear, 53, has been clinical director at Pathways for three years. Prior to that, she worked at the Charles County Health Department for 10 years, the last five as clinical supervisor.
Locklear grew up in Vienna, Austria. She was an "Air Force wife" and traveled around the world with her husband Charles for quite a few years. She then went back to school and earned a master's degree in social work from the University of Maryland-Baltimore.
The couple have two children, Deidre, 32, who is a videographer in San Francisco, and Sean, 27, a student at the College of Southern Maryland.
Locklear said she has big shoes to fill.
"He's the heart and soul of Pathways," she said, referring to McGloin. "I'm thrilled, excited. It's an honor."
She noted that Pathways was set to open an office in Prince Frederick by the first week of March at 501 Main St., Suite 203. McGloin said that after soft opening it should be ready officially by Monday, March 7.
Pathways, which provides a variety of mental health services for adults and children, has an outpatient clinic in Lexington Park at 21155 Lexwood Drive, Suite C. Their administration building is on Airport View Drive in Hollywood.
Pathways has had an office in Waldorf for five years at 2670 Crain Hwy, Suite 300, Locklear said.
They also have a supportive employment program in Prince George's County at 6427 S.W. Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro.
The 200-employee nonprofit offers rehabilitation services and housing programs through group homes, along with "mobile services," including help finding jobs and housing.
In the housing program, there is a 29-bed capacity for adults and 12 beds in the transitional age youth program, Locklear said.