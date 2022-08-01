The Maryland House of Delegates District 27B Democratic primary appears to be one in the win column for Calvert County native and Prince George’s County resident Jeffrie E. Long Jr., as he outpolled two unrelated Joneses, including the incumbent.
The day after the primary, Long told Southern Maryland News he wanted to see every vote counted before declaring victory. His combined tallies announced last Thursday, July 21, in Calvert and Prince George’s — a net gain of nearly 280 votes from Election Day and early voting — made Long’s outlook on the race much more optimistic.
As of July 26, Long held 55% of the vote to about 39% for Del. Rachel Jones (D-Calvert, Prince George’s) and 5.5% for North Beach resident June Jones. There were still some mail-in ballots to be counted this week, but likely not enough to change the current outcome.
“I began this journey believing I had something to contribute to the harnessing of my community’s collective power to create the lives they desire for their families,” Long said in a statement issued by his campaign on July 26. “Today with majority of the votes counted, I am elated to report that we are the projected winner of the Democratic primary for the Maryland House of Delegates District 27B.”
Rachel Jones, who was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in January 2021 to fill the vacancy created when Michael A. Jackson was appointed to the state Senate, issued a statement of acknowledgement that the campaign for a full, four-year term had not been successful.
“I have enjoyed the twists and turns on this side of public service as the delegate for District 27B for the past year and a half,” Rachel Jones stated. “I gave my best in service to both counties in my district, Calvert and Prince George’s. It has been an honor to serve in this capacity and I will continue to advocate and fight for my constituents and the people of Maryland for the remainder of my term this year. In the midst of a race with many political tricks, I ran a clean campaign with integrity. I will forever be proud of that.”
The incumbent did not elaborate on her reference to “many political tricks.” A call to her for further comment was not returned by press time.
No Republicans filed for the District 27B seat.
Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert) easily retained his seat by winning 78% of votes over his opponent, Kevin D. Merillat. No Democrats filed for that District 27C seat.