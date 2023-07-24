On July 18, 2023, the Town of Morningside honored their town reporter Mary McHale for her forty years of service to the community.
In a twist, McHale was not informed of this prior to arriving at the town council meeting. Mayor Bennard J. Cann Benn and the town council members went about business as usual for the first few minutes of the town meeting before surprising their guest of honor.
Excitement was in the air as Benn moved to the item on the agenda everyone was looking forward to.
He began by saying, “We are a town of communication. We like to share information with as many individuals as possible. One of the individuals that assists us in sharing such great communication and information to not just the town of Morningside, but to the community at large is our very own Mary McHale.”
Benn went on to praise McHale’s 40-year career and her clear love for reporting. It was then announced that the mayor and the town council had decided to make July 18 a day to remember.
To show the town’s appreciation of McHale, a proclamation was created in her honor. It read, “Whereas as a municipality we rely on our beloved seniors to pass the history of the town down to our mayor, council, and all our other residents. And whereas Mary McHale has been an outstanding supporter of the town of Morningside in reporting about and attending our various meetings and events for well over 40 years. And now therefore, the mayor, town council, and citizens of the town of Morningside extend a very heartfelt thank you to Mary McHale, proclaiming this eighteenth day of July 2023 as Mary McHale Day in the town of Morningside.”
In addition to this, a communication box was set up outside of the Morningside municipality building. This box will hold all the information for the town and has a plaque honoring McHale right above it reading, “Dedicated to Mary McHale for her many years of promoting the Town of Morningside and its events in her newspaper column.”
McHale was visibly touched by these gestures. Standing beside Mayor Benn and holding her proclamation, she told the audience a bit of her story.
“This is very sweet,” McHale said. “The first mayor [of Morningside] got me into this job.”
According to McHale, she was asked to write a column for The Enquirer-Gazette but was hesitant because she did not actually live in Morningside. Mayor Gerald Glaubitz was adamant that she should be the town reporter, and in the end, she accepted the role.
McHale jokingly noted, “That was 1976. I’ve done alright since then.”
Despite her long career, McHale does not seem to have plans to slow down anytime soon. This was clear when she smiled out at those gathered.
“I know that everyone sitting here has a hot story they haven’t shared with me yet.”