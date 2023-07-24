On July 18, 2023, the Town of Morningside honored their town reporter Mary McHale for her forty years of service to the community.

In a twist, McHale was not informed of this prior to arriving at the town council meeting. Mayor Bennard J. Cann Benn and the town council members went about business as usual for the first few minutes of the town meeting before surprising their guest of honor.


  

