To meet the historic and growing needs of mental health services in Prince George’s County, Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center (LHDCMC) has opened an inpatient psychiatric unit at its new Behavioral Health Pavilion located on the hospital’s Lanham campus. With the addition of these 16 inpatient psychiatric adult beds, it expands the continuum of care, supporting and being supported by the services operating on-site.
“When Luminis Health was formed, we made a commitment to increase quality, accessible safe healthcare in Prince George’s County,” said Tori Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health. “Since 2019, we have invested more than $85 million at Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center, including opening the new Behavioral Health Pavilion to provide additional much needed services to the communities we serve.”
In the summer of 2022, Luminis Health opened the first floor of the Behavioral Health Pavilion and currently provides the following services:
Outpatient Mental Health Center to provide therapy and medication management for adults.
Behavioral Health Walk-In Urgent Care for non-emergent behavioral health concerns for ages four years old and up. This service is available Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Psychiatric Day Treatment Program which includes a mental health partial hospitalization program and an intensive outpatient program for adults and adolescents.
“Since opening the first floor of the new Behavioral Health Pavilion, we’ve treated more than 300 patients in our outpatient programs,” said Dr. Aliya Jones, executive medical director of Behavioral Health at Luminis Health. “Our new inpatient psychiatric unit on the second floor will provide specialized treatment around the clock for adults who need intense mental health and critical psychiatric care.”
With the completion of the new Behavioral Health Pavilion, Luminis Health is now launching a $300 million capital improvement project to renovate and upgrade the campus of LHDCMC. A major component of the project is to build a new Women’s Health Center to expand women’s and children’s healthcare services in Prince George’s County. One of the bold goals of Vision 2030, our 10-year strategic plan, is to eliminate maternal and infant mortality.
“It is unacceptable that 8 out of 10 women have to deliver their baby outside of the County because of a lack of obstetrical and other healthcare services,” said Deneen Richmond, president of Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center. “It’s a deep concern because the maternal mortality rate for Black women in Prince George’s County is 50 percent higher than the national average. We join Governor Wes Moore and his administration’s priorities for advancing health equity and addressing the mental health and obstetrical needs of all Marylanders.”
Once Luminis Health receives state approval for the proposed women’s tower, construction will begin immediately and take three to five years to complete. The state-of-art facility will provide obstetrics services, labor and delivery and postpartum care.