To meet the historic and growing needs of mental health services in Prince George’s County, Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center (LHDCMC) has opened an inpatient psychiatric unit at its new Behavioral Health Pavilion located on the hospital’s Lanham campus. With the addition of these 16 inpatient psychiatric adult beds, it expands the continuum of care, supporting and being supported by the services operating on-site.

“When Luminis Health was formed, we made a commitment to increase quality, accessible safe healthcare in Prince George’s County,” said Tori Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health. “Since 2019, we have invested more than $85 million at Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center, including opening the new Behavioral Health Pavilion to provide additional much needed services to the communities we serve.”


 