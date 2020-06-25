Maintenance work continues at Andrews amid pandemic

Throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron and 11th Logistics Readiness Squadron have not slowed down in operations.
From January to April 2020, the CES team’s accomplishments included total preventative maintenances, pothole repairs and heating ventilation air conditioning actions. Preventative maintenance is a planned examination accomplished at regular intervals of calendar time, miles, kilometers or hours of operation.
Over the last year, preventative maintenance increased by 168%.
Pavement and heavy repair sites have been more accessible, and 31 potholes were restored, due to reduced traffic load during the pandemic.
With HVAC preparations receiving less calls since the Joint Base Andrews populace has been teleworking, the shop had more work hours available for maintenance and summer rebuild.
“With the large number of HVAC deployers this cycle, the shop started the changeover process earlier than usual this year and this is the main reason we are ahead on summer rebuild,” said Lt. Col. Dan Werner, 11th CES commander.
Additionally, the electric group sustained 100% completion on their preventative maintenance tasks, while their backlog got reduced by approximately 100 tasks within a month’s time. The 11th CES accomplished so many tasks despite various challenges such as civilian workforce reduction, delivery of protective gear and upholding social distancing.
The 11th LRS team took advantage of a reduced flying schedule and mild winter to focus on repairs of snow and ice vehicles, which is called summer rebuild. The rebuild involves the snow and ice removal vehicle fleet, with various attachments, being totally maintained and repaired.
In-house capabilities or service contracts personnel recondition organizational vehicles and equipment with snow attachments to ensure equipment is in service by Oct. 15, and sustained in a state of readiness through April 15 of the following year.
“Throughout this timeframe the 23 vehicles that make up the snow and ice control fleet are inspected, parts are ordered, and vehicles are rebuilt toward optimal functionality to ensure the highest possible state of readiness prior to the fiscal year 21 winter season,” said Werner.
Due to the lack of inclement weather events experienced in fiscal year 20, the wear and tear that typically degrades the vehicles and necessitates the need for heavier repairs didn’t occur.
Although certain events didn’t happen, team members are still proud of the positive feats.
“I’ve seen everything our team achieved during this time has a clear impact on the base as a whole,” stated Tech. Sgt. Wayne Jolley, 11th LRS base maintenance NCO in-charge. “We are getting after it, keeping so many different section’s vehicles going so they can do their jobs on the front lines, keep everyone safe, and execute the mission.”
Jolley shared he’s thankful to be part of this awesome team. Every day we get out there and perform we are able to keep people secure and have a great impact on Joint Base Andrews.
This year, the restructure team will focus on details such as replacing lights, multi-function joystick controllers, various plastic components as well as revamping aesthetic exterior and interior damage.
Werner stated at the end of this rebuild, their snow and ice control fleet will be in the best condition they’ve seen in years.
“I have some of the best people in the world working for me and we strive for excellence every day,” said Michael Cassidy, 11th LRS base and fire truck maintenance foreman. “Covering the needs of our first responders is a daunting task and my team accepts every challenge with open arms, eager to return the equipment to our team members across Andrews as quickly as possible in the best maintained condition.”
The writer is a senior airman with 11th Wing Public Affairs.