St. Charles Towne Center is once again offering enhanced Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday opening hours to accommodate the needs of busy holiday shoppers. Jump start shopping for holiday gift lists with seasonal hours at Kohl’s, Macy’s and Sears.
The holiday hours are:
• Thursday, Nov. 28: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
• Friday, Nov. 29: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 30: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information about St. Charles Towne Center, including holiday hours and events, visit simon.com/stcharlestownecenter.