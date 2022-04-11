UnitedHealthcare on Monday announced continued support for the March of Dimes, the leader in maternal and infant health, in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area. A $50,000 UnitedHealthcare grant to March of Dimes makes it possible for the Mama and Baby Bus to remain in operation in medically underserved areas of Washington, D.C. and Prince George’s County.
The Mama and Baby Bus, which is a collaboration between March of Dimes and the University of Maryland Capital Region Health, is designed to expand access to quality care for pregnant women who are uninsured or underinsured and to those living in maternity care deserts. The grant from UnitedHealthcare will increase access and address barriers to care in Wards 7 and 8 in the district and in Prince George’s County.
“UnitedHealthcare continues to be a strong supporter of March of Dimes and the impact it has on our communities. We are grateful to partner with March of Dimes to bring the Mama and Baby Bus program to mothers and infants across Prince George’s County and Wards 7 and 8 in Washington, D.C.,” said Joe Ochipinti, CEO, UnitedHealthcare of the Mid-Atlantic. “Through this expanded partnership, we can provide lifesaving maternal medical care, and as a result, our goal is to drive down premature births and the infant mortality rate.”
In the district, 17.5% of women receive inadequate prenatal care. Meanwhile, in neighboring Prince George’s County, 29.4% of pregnant women receive inadequate prenatal care. As a result of the funding from UnitedHealthcare, the Mama and Baby Bus will continue to travel locally three days a week and see women of childbearing age, pregnant people, and babies up to 24 months old.
As the Mama and Baby Bus travels to different locations throughout Wards 7 and 8, as well as Prince George’s County, patients seen are predominantly Hispanic and African American. Racial disparities in maternal health care disproportionately impact these communities, with American Indian, Black and Hispanic women up to 2.5 times as likely to experience severe pregnancy-related complications compared to white women.
“UnitedHealthcare’s generous donation to the Mama and Baby Bus is crucial to our efforts to expand our services and accommodate women and babies on the waitlist with lifesaving medical care,” said Tina Cavucci, senior executive director for March of Dimes. “Not only do our midwives help approximately 1,000 patients annually, nearly all of them are uninsured and many are considered high-risk patients with more expensive healthcare needs. This important funding will allow us to address the incredible need in our community that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Support of the Mama and Baby Bus is one of several initiatives that UnitedHealthcare, along with its parent company UnitedHealth Group, is launching to address maternal health outcomes throughout the United States. These initiatives include nearly $14 million in recent philanthropic grants to support maternal health and $2.85 million in support to March of Dimes for a public-private partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services as part of a multi-sector partnership that aims to reduce disparities and improve rates of maternal morbidity and mortality in hospitals experiencing some of the poorest outcomes.
