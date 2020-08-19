A suspect in an Aug. 5 strong-armed robbery in Calvert County is behind bars after being apprehended last weekend in Washington, D.C., police reported.
According to court records, Dion Lamont Parker, 20, of District Heights, is charged with robbery, theft of $100 to under $1,500, second-degree assault and theft scheme of $100 to under $1,500. Parker is being held without bond.
Detective Joshua Buck stated in a police report that at approximately 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 5 he responded to the 7-Eleven store on Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk to investigate a robbery. The sheriff’s office had received a 911 about 12 minutes earlier.
The detective interviewed the store clerk who stated a man entered the store and placed an energy drink can on the counter “as if to pay for it,” Buck stated in court documents. “The suspect then left the store for about a minute and came back into the store. The suspect then walked behind the counter and forcibly took approximately $600 cash from [the clerk’s] hand, which he was in the process of putting into an electronic safe. The suspect then took the entire register drawer and left the store.”
According to Buck, the clerk estimated that $300 was in the register drawer.
“The suspect then left the scene in a newer model gray hardtop Ford Mustang with noticeable damage to the front passenger quarter panel,” Buck stated, adding that the getaway vehicle was seen driving through the parking lot of a nearby gas station and then left the area on eastbound Route 260.
Crime scene technicians were able to get the suspect’s finger prints from the can of energy drink. Surveillance videos from the 7-Eleven and the gas station were also reviewed. The sheriff’s office license plate reader at the Route 4 and Route 260 intersection was also reviewed.
According to police accounts, Parker’s apprehension occurred after a Prince George’s County police officer who resides in Calvert County noticed the suspect’s gray Mustang in Suitland. The officer attempted to stop Parker’s vehicle at the Suitland Parkway-Silver Hill Road intersection. A pursuit finally ended on Alabama Avenue in Southeast Washington, D.C. After a brief foot chase, Parker was arrested.
Court records indicate that after being held in a D.C. jail over the weekend, a warrant was served Monday by Calvert authorities. Parker is also facing charges in D.C. and Prince George’s related to the police chase.
Investigation of the Dunkirk robbery is ongoing and anyone with information that could aid in that probe is asked to contact Buck at 410-535-2000, ext. 2765, or by email at Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov.
