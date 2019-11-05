A 28-year-old man was stabbed and later died after an argument at an Oxon Hill Popeyes, Jennifer Donelan, director of Media Relations Division for Prince George’s County Police, told members of the media at the scene. The incident occurred in the 6200 block of Livingston Road on Monday, Nov. 4, in the evening.
The two men involved in the incident were in line for the re-release of the restaurant's chicken sandwich, Donelan said. While in line, one male allegedly cut in front of the other, leading to an argument which was taken out of the restaurant and onto the street. This is where one of the men allegedly stabbed the other.
Police received a call regarding the stabbing around 7 p.m., Donelan said. The victim, who was from the area, was taken to the hospital where he died about an hour later, Donelan said.
“When we lose a life in our county, it is devastating to those who know the victims. It’s devastating for our communities. But today's details ... it's just hard to put into words as to what happened here,” Donelan told the press at the scene.
Police are asking witnesses to come forward with any information and for the suspect to come forward as well.
“This is, again, knowing these details and knowing what happened here and knowing that a life was taken, it is hard to put into words. I can’t find the right words to describe what this man did to this innocent victim," Donelan said.