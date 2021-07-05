The new owners of the half a century old Marlton Golf Course & Country Club today announced the 162-acre golf resort is under a major renovation and will soon be re-opening to the public as a world class sports and entertainment community resort, featuring a completely restored PGA-quality, 18-hole golf course, cutting edge driving range, amphitheater, an upscale 5-star restaurant, and a restaurant incubator system. In addition, the golf pro shop, retail shops, two 15-acre organic farms, health and wellness center, glamping/camping areas, office building with a virtual office component, auto center, cigar lounge, African American golf hall of fame museum, Go-Go culture and lifestyle star walk of fame and museum, entrepreneurship academy, walking and hiking trails, fishing, paddle boats, dancing water ponds and lakes, recording studios and four state of the art sound stages with live streaming capabilities to attract world-wide events and performances.
The Marlton is the fourth African American-owned golf course and country club out of over 15,000 golf courses and country clubs in the United States. Managing Owner, Kevin "Silk" Brewer says that in itself is a reason to celebrate.
"We are really excited about the re-opening of this first-class golf course and sports and entertainment community resort. We have been working hard to get everything up and running and we have a lot of great events planned that we think the local community and those visiting the DMV are really going to love." said Brewer.
The membership-based public golf club, which has been closed since August 2019, recently passed its Prince George's County Maryland Health Department Inspection on Friday, June 25, 2021, and is projected to start opening for operation this summer, beginning with the opening of The Marlton Grill on Saturday, July 3, 2021, for catering.
Phase one of the sports and entertainment community resort operations is projected to open on August 16, 2021. This phase of the project will create thousands of jobs at a critical time for the economy in the state of Maryland and particularly, Prince George’s County, the second largest county in Maryland.
Unfortunately, despite the diligent and constant efforts to complete construction in a timely fashion in the middle of a pandemic, the golf resort’s owners say they have been met with constant efforts by a few elected Prince George's County officials to prevent the re-opening, as is frustratingly common for African American businesses nationally, according to their General Counsel, Michelle Arellano, who has been working with the owners to get past those hurdles.
“The county has engaged in a campaign of harassment involving incessant supposed code violations without providing proper evidence of the supposed violations, unreasonable deadlines to comply, denial of reasonable requests for extensions to comply and lack of response to attempts by the golf course ownership to communicate with County officials to promptly resolve the issues, “ said Arellano. “To make matters worse, the County has on several occasions entered the golf club to remedy these supposed violations with no notice and at excessive and unreasonable fees. On one recent occasion, a contractor sent over by the County began unauthorized works on the golf course, providing documentation for a different property entirely.”
The sports and entertainment community resort owners are looking into all legal remedies available to them. This is particularly critical in a local election year as the economy struggles to rebuild from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and families desperately need the jobs that this business can provide.