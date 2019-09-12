Maryland Lottery and Gaming today announced that August 2019 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos were $154,260,719 — the fourth-best month in the history of Maryland’s casino gaming program. The total represents a $7,969,691 — or 5.4% — increase compared to the August 2018 total of $146,291,028.
Contributions to the state of Maryland from August 2019 casino gaming revenue totaled $63,271,425, including $47,431,956 for the Education Trust Fund. Casino gaming revenues also support local communities and jurisdictions where the six casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.
Maryland has six privately owned casinos that offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino and Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.
Four of the six casinos saw year-over-year increases compared to their August 2018 gaming revenue totals:
• MGM National Harbor (3,139 slot machines, 205 table games) — $62,390,075 in August 2019, an increase of $4,079,147 (7.0%) from August 2018.
• Live! Casino & Hotel (3,790 slot machines, 191 table games) — $53,022,710 in August 2019, an increase of $5,974,184 (12.7%) from August 2018.
• Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (2,201 slot machines, 145 table games) — $18,284,122 in August 2019, a decrease of $2,734,449 (-13.0%) from August 2018.
• Ocean Downs Casino (892 slot machines, 17 table games) — $8,808,139 in August 2019, an increase of $538,030 (6.5%) from August 2018.
• Hollywood Casino Perryville (822 slot machines, 21 table games) — $6,397,378 in August 2019, a decrease of $180,795 (-2.7%) from August 2018.
• Rocky Gap Casino Resort (665 slot machines, 18 table games) — $5,358,295 in August 2019, an increase of $293,574 (5.8%) from August 2018.
Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available online at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/August-2019-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf.
Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reminds players to play responsibly and within their budget; resources are available at mdgamblinghelp.org or by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.