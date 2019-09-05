U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (both D-Md.) and Reps. Anthony Brown (D-Md., 4th) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md., 8th) announced in a news release $481,000 in federal funding to fight the opioid crisis in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, as part of $2.4 million for Maryland overall.
This investment will help health centers increase access to high-quality integrated mental health and substance abuse disorders services, including opioid addiction.
The funding, awarded through the Health Resources and Services Administration as part of the Integrated Behavioral Health Services program, will go to:
• The Community Clinic Inc. in Silver Spring: $167,000
• Greater Baden Medical Service Inc. in Brandywine: $147,000
• Mobile Medical Care Inc. in Bethesda: $167,000
“Despite some progress and a lot of hard work, the opioid epidemic continues to devastate communities in Maryland and nationwide,” said Cardin, a senior member of the Senate Finance Health Care Subcommittee. “What gives me hope are the innovative strategies I’ve witnessed around Maryland to serve individuals with the combination of services they need to ultimately overcome addiction. These federal funds will support our hardworking and dedicated local health centers in furthering that effort.”
“The opioid epidemic is ravaging our communities, and health centers are on the front lines of combating this scourge. This funding will give our community much-needed resources to treat people impacted by addiction –— ultimately pulling them back from the brink and putting them on the path to a healthier life. It is just one part of the federal effort to tackle this public health crisis, and I will keep fighting until we end this epidemic,” said Van Hollen, a member of the Budget and Appropriations Committee.
“The opioid crisis is a public health emergency that requires strong partnership from local, state, and the federal government,” said Brown. “This federal funding for community health care providers is an important part of Congress’ effort to save lives and meet this emergency head-on. I remain committed to working with my colleagues and fighting for families afflicted by the opioid crisis.”
“These federal funds will help our communities address the opioid epidemic and take care of our people caught up in this terrible health crisis,” said Raskin. “We need massive federal investment like this in community health centers across America to turn the tide. We are in a public health emergency that demands robust, comprehensive, and urgent action from the federal government. We continue to stand committed to enacting strong policy responses in the House.”