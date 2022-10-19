Earlier this week, Prince George’s County announced that it is now implementing the Maryland Electronic Courts (MDEC) case management system. MDEC modernizes court processes and makes case filing more convenient for attorneys and litigants. With the implementation of MDEC, electronic filing is now mandatory for attorneys representing clients in civil and criminal cases in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County and in the District Court in Prince George’s County, as well as for any appellate filings that originate in Prince George’s County. Electronic filing remains optional for self-represented litigants. This began on Monday, Oct. 17. Prince George’s County was the last county in Maryland to join.

The Circuit Court for Prince George’s County and the District Court in Prince George’s County were open only to staff on Monday in preparation for MDEC. The Circuit and District Court reopened to the public the following day.