The Maryland General Assembly is making gun control a priority this year, after the U.S. Supreme Court in June struck down gun permit restrictions similar to Maryland’s. The Gun Safety Act of 2023, is speeding through the legislative process with a second hearing scheduled for Feb. 7, and at least two other bills are pending.

The act, Senate Bill 1, is expected to cause heated debate. Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher (D-Montgomery) and then Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery), who recently was appointed Maryland secretary of state, sponsored the bill.