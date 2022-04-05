Saying of Maryland’s now-approved congressional district map, “It’s not perfect,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) nevertheless declared the new parameters “a huge step in the right direction.”
During a press conference early Monday afternoon in Annapolis, the governor announced he and Democratic leaders of the General Assembly had signed into law the map that a majority of state lawmakers approved late last week. The General Assembly’s reworking of the lines was mandated after a retired appeals court judge threw the previously approved map out, labeling it as a product of partisan gerrymandering.
“Gerrymandering is a cancer on our democracy,” Hogan said, adding that he wants the state legislature to approve a measure that will codify a redistricting process that is bipartisan.
“We are pleased Governor Hogan has agreed to sign the proposed congressional redistricting map approved by the general assembly,” stated Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D). “This map, like the one previously passed by the General Assembly, is constitutional and fair. Both sides have agreed to dismiss their appeals and our state can move forward with the primary election.”
Hogan said, “It’s a huge victory. The plaintiffs agreed to drop their appeal.”
He added, “A number of maps have been thrown out in other states around the country, Republican maps. This is the first time in the United States that a set of Democratic maps have been thrown out for the same reasons.”
The one remaining obstacle to the primary, however, is the finalization of the legislative district map for the state. A special magistrate, retired judge Alan M. Wilner, is supposed to render an opinion on the currently proposed map, which is being challenged by Republicans, who affirm it too is gerrymandered and unconstitutional. The opinion could be issued this week and then would be considered by the state court of appeals.
“I believe that Judge Wilner is supposed to come up with his preliminary findings ... and I think he’s supposed to come out with his report tomorrow,” Hogan said Monday afternoon. “So I believe hopefully we’re going to be successful there, but it’s a whole different set of legal issues and a different court.”
On Monday, state election officials added a caveat in red to its listing of legislative candidate filings. The statement reads: “These candidates are listed in the district where they live now. After election officials make changes to county, state and congressional districts based on final redistricting plans, some candidates may be assigned to a different district. Please come back in late May or early June to see which candidates are running for this district.”
The primary election has been moved back to July 19. The deadline for candidates to file is Friday, April 15.
