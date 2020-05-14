Md. delegation announces over half a million telehealth grant

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md. 5th) and Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (both D-Md.) and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md., 2nd) John P. Sarbanes (D-Md., 3rd) Anthony G. Brown (D-4th) and Kweisi Mfume (D-Md. 7th) on Friday announced $1,532,697 in competitive awards for Maryland health care providers through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) COVID-19 Telehealth program. This program was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to help health care providers meet the increased needs for telehealth services created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Awards include:
• $994,950 for Baltimore’s Kennedy Krieger Institute to expand its video telehealth and remote patient monitoring services to continue providing care to vulnerable and high-risk children, adolescents, and adults with disabilities; and
• $537,747 for Brandywine’s Greater Baden Medical Services, Inc. to grow its video telehealth services and remote patient monitoring to continue providing care to its low-income patients outside of emergency rooms overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.
“Health care providers in Maryland and around the country are quickly adapting to the COVID-19 emergency by expanding telehealth services to continue offering safe and high-quality care to patients,” the lawmakers said. “These federal funds will boost the technological capabilities of Maryland health care providers to meet the challenges of delivering care during the pandemic. We remain committed to ensuring that all health care providers in Maryland – especially those that serve our most vulnerable communities – have the resources they need.”