On Friday, the Maryland Department of Planning announced that 18 Prince George’s County municipalities have been awarded over $200,000 i to support the accurate counting of the state and its local jurisdictions for the 2020 Census, according to a news release.
Last fall, Planning announced $5 million in overall Census outreach funding.
Forty municipalities applied to receive part of the more than $300,000 designated only to the 157 municipalities in Maryland. Following a grading and scoring of the applications, 32 municipalities will receive funding.
The funding will be used throughout Maryland to ensure a fair, accurate, and inclusive count for Maryland and increase the response rate of hard-to-count communities and populations.
Prince George’s County grant recipients include:
Town of Bladensburg — $19,000
City of Bowie — $6,000
Town of Brentwood — $14,500
Town of Capitol Heights — $10,000
Town of Cheverly — $10,000
Town of Colmar Manor — $7,335
Town of Cottage City — $5,000
City of District Heights — $19,000
Town of Fairmount Heights — $7,870
City of Glenarden — $19,000
City of Hyattsville — $19,000
Town of Landover Hills — $5,000
City of Laurel — $15,000
Town of Morningside — $5,000
City of Mount Rainier — $19,000
City of New Carrollton — $6,750
Town of Riverdale Park — $10,000
Town of Upper Marlboro — $3,365