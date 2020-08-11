MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center (MSMHC) received a 2020 Partner Recognition Award from Practice Greenhealth, a nonprofit organization that promotes sustainability in the health care industry. This is the fourth consecutive year that MSMHC has received a Practice Greenhealth award, demonstrating a continued commitment to environmental performance goals.
“We are extremely grateful to have received this award,” said Paul Robinson, director of facilities at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. “This recognition illustrates that we are taking an active role in delivering sustainable healthcare to our community. It also emphasizes our desire to provide environmental solutions to the healthcare industry.”
The Partner Recognition Award is given to health care facilities that are changing their practices to become more sustainable and have achieved progress in areas such as waste reduction, renewable energy adoption, food purchasing and mercury elimination. They also must have a recycling rate of at least 10 percent for their entire waste stream. To address the areas of waste reduction and renewable energy adoption, MSMHC recently installed solar panels on trash receptacles. The solar panels facilitate both trash collection and trash compaction, increasing sustainability and efficiency. This process decreases the frequency of waste collection, as the receptacles are able up hold up to five times more waste.
Each year, MSMHC departments construct annual operating plans to include innovative and creative ideas to promote a sustainable healthcare environment. Quarterly brainstorming sessions help identify goals that achieve MSMHC’s vision of advancing environmental health.
“We look forward to next year and the ability to continue to be a leader in sustainable healthcare and environmental health and justice,” said Robinson.
Practice Greenhealth is a nonprofit membership organization that encourages environmental sustainability in health care facilities throughout the United States. Their Environmental Excellence Awards are the nation’s premier recognition program for environmental performance in the health care sector.