MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, according to a press release.
The award recognized the hospital and its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to research-based and nationally recognized guidelines on the latest scientific evidence. MedStar Southern Maryland earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period.
The measures included evaluation of proper use of medication and other stroke treatments aligned with the most evidence-based and up to date guidelines. The goal is to provide a speedy recovery and reduce death and disability for stroke patients.
Before discharge, patients should also receive education on how to manage their health, getting a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care interventions.
“MedStar Southern Maryland is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” said Christine Wray, who is the hospital president. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”
MedStar Southern Maryland additionally received the association’s target stroke honor roll award. To qualify for recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment.
Treatment is administered with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.
“We are pleased to recognize MedStar Southern Maryland for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the number 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
