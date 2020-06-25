MedStar Southern Maryland wins 15 national advertising awards

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center received six national awards from the 2020 Aster Awards and nine national HealthcareAD awards from the 37th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards. The HealthcareAD awards included a Best of Show designation for in-house publication, Connections. Only 24 of the 4,200 entries received a Best of Show award, and MedStar Southern Maryland was one of only six entries that did so without the assistance of an outside advertising agency.
“Each of these 15 awards are the result of our team’s creativity, advertising expertise and many hours of hard work,” said Cheryl Richardson, director of marketing and community relations at Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. “I am incredibly proud of the work that went into our entries, particularly our Best of Show winner Connections. This monthly newsletter features compelling stories and news for our associates, which helps keep us all connected and informed.”In addition to the Best of Show award, MedStar Southern Maryland earned eight category-specific HealthcareAD awards:
• One Gold Award for associate newsletter, Connections (Publication Internal).
• Two Silver Awards for their HEALTH magazine (Publication External) and Hospital Week Poster (Special Event).
• Two Bronze Awards for Connections (Newsletter) and Groundbreaking 2019 (Other).
• Three Merit Awards for their Hospital Week Banner (Other), Hospital Week Poster (Special Event) and Hospital Week Program (Special Event).
MedStar Southern Maryland also claimed six 2020 Aster Awards:
• Two Gold Awards for Associate Awards Banquet Program (Special Events) and Connections (Newsletter/Internal).
• Two Silver Awards for HEALTH Magazine (Magazine Publication) and Hospital Week Schedule Poster (Poster/Display).
• Two Bronze Awards for Groundbreaking Invitation (Invitation) and Nursing Report (Annual Report).
Both national awards competitions recognize excellence in healthcare communication and employ a panel of judges to review all entries in each category. The Healthcare Advertising Awards is sponsored by the Healthcare Marketing Report. These awards are granted based on creativity, quality, message effectiveness, consumer appeal, graphic design and overall impact. To receive a Best of Show award, entries must display outstanding creativity in their advertising. For more information, visit www.healthcare-advertising-awards.com.
Aster Award entries are judged on creativity; layout/design; typography; production; and quality and overall effectiveness. To be considered for an Aster Award, a healthcare facility had to submit all advertising/marketing materials developed, produced and/or distributed during the calendar year 2019 to be eligible for the 2020 program. For more information, visit www.asterawards.com.