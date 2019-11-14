Thompson completes Air Force basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman Tenea C. Thompson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
She is a 2017 graduate of Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt.
Grimes completes Air Force basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman Emanuel J. Grimes graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Grimes is the son of Terri E. and Jeffrey D. Grimes and brother of Jiana D. Grimes of Upper Marlboro.
He is a 2017 graduate of Frederick Douglass High School in Upper Marlboro.
Toussaint competes Air Force basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Imbre’ L. Toussaint graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Toussaint is the daughter of Joan A. Lewis-Toussaint of Woodford, Va., and Russell W. Toussaint of Upper Marlboro.