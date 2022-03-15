Military relocation is a common aspect of serving our country. Finding a trusted agent to help with buying a home can add stress to the process. Veteran PCS was created for veterans, by veterans. Military families who move locations often can struggle to find a personable and reliable real estate agent. This program consistently provides military clients with agents who have gone through the same experience.
Recently, VeteranPCS attended the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) Veteran Business Expo at the Fort Meade Exchange. The expo provided a time and space for veteran-owned businesses to come together and connect with the community. VeteranPCS used this opportunity to spread awareness of the program, connect with military families and real estate agents to grow the team nationwide. There were several Maryland VeteranPCS agents who attended the expo, one of them being Cayleigh Hall of Hughesville.
Hall is a licensed Realtor in Southern Maryland with Century21 Commercial New Millennium. She is one of five Southern Maryland agents for VeteranPCS. She is also one of 130 VeteranPCS agents nationwide. Hall joined the VeteranPCS team this year and has worked to help many military families since.
Originally, Hall was interested in commercial real estate after graduating from Edinboro University with a degree in business and marketing. Hall is a military spouse and has moved to multiple locations with her husband. After veteran agent Kate Christofides helped her and her husband with the moving process from Georgia to Maryland, her focus shifted to assisting residential military families and she joined Christofides’ team.
90% of Hall’s clients are in the military and 70% of the Kate Christofides Group are in the military. Although she has yet to have a client through VeteranPCS, she works with helping military families with relocation daily.
“Being able to trust your Realtor is super important especially if they have already gone through the process before,” Hall said.
Hall has utilized her experiences with the PCS process as a military spouse as a way to relate to her clients and provide them with the best experience possible. Her experiences have also allowed her to become an even more personable realtor. Hall prioritizes staying connected with her clients after the buying process. She also uses her social media platforms as a consistent way to inform clients about the house buying process, real estate terms and new local listings.
VeteranPCS focuses on reliability and relatability; it also provides services to connect trusted military families with other veterans and military spouses who are searching for a home. Clients are able to browse and contact agents according to geographic areas through the program’s website. The website provides a picture and bio for each agent.
Founded and created by Jason Anderson in April of 2021, VeteranPCS is located across 30 states. When he transitioned from the Army in 2020, he wanted to use those experiences to create a company to connect military families together when going through Permanent Change of Station.
“The idea just came to me,” Anderson said. “Why isn’t there a website that simply just features veterans and military spouses who are not real estate agents? People that have personally PCS’d, they know all the terms and they know what it’s like to have been through it.”
This program focuses on three main goals: to provide military families with agents who have also gone through PCS, to connect veteran or military spouse real estate agents with more clients and to give back to charities and organizations focused around veterans.
VeteranPCS services are free of annual fees, monthly fees and others. The company requires that 25% of the gross commission is given to VeteranPCS for any client that closes on a home. In addition, 20% of the net proceeds are donated to veteran outreach programs and international non-profits. An incentive is given to military clients who are given a move-in bonus upon closing in various states.
Non-military members can also utilize VeteranPCS. For those who are supportive of veteran and military organizations, by using VeteranPCS you are given an agent and the ability to support a veteran or military spouse business. The move-in bonus is given to a veteran charity instead of the client for non-military families
VeteranPCS is continuing to expand and grow with the help of agents nationwide. It has recently started an internship program and is currently in the process of incorporating veteran and military spouse mortgage lenders. This aspect will help clients with their common VA loan when buying a house.
“Who you work with matters,” Anderson said. “That idea behind creating personable connections with those who understand the military move and have been through it personally ensures that they get the experience that they deserve when moving.”