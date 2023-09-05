Leon Parks, a resident at The Sky Bridge at Town Center, never wanted to join the military. When Parks was a toddler, his father died during World War II’s Battle of the Bulge in 1945 and was buried overseas in Luxembourg. Parks, now 81, never had the chance to know his father, nor say a proper goodbye, and he became angry with the military. Once drafted, his attitude began to change, but not as quickly as his respect grew for all who served. Today, he dedicates his time assisting other veterans, many of whom he meets right in his retirement community.

Parks was living in Kansas when he was drafted into the military in 1963. He begrudgingly reported for duty on his 21st birthday and was stationed in Virginia. Despite a reluctant start, Parks went on to have a prosperous 17-year career in the military. He especially appreciated the opportunities he was given, including ones that helped him purchase a home and attend college to earn a business and marketing degree.


  

