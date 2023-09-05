Leon Parks, a resident at The Sky Bridge at Town Center, never wanted to join the military. When Parks was a toddler, his father died during World War II’s Battle of the Bulge in 1945 and was buried overseas in Luxembourg. Parks, now 81, never had the chance to know his father, nor say a proper goodbye, and he became angry with the military. Once drafted, his attitude began to change, but not as quickly as his respect grew for all who served. Today, he dedicates his time assisting other veterans, many of whom he meets right in his retirement community.
Parks was living in Kansas when he was drafted into the military in 1963. He begrudgingly reported for duty on his 21st birthday and was stationed in Virginia. Despite a reluctant start, Parks went on to have a prosperous 17-year career in the military. He especially appreciated the opportunities he was given, including ones that helped him purchase a home and attend college to earn a business and marketing degree.
After retiring from the National Guard in 2003, Parks became a Veterans Service Officer in 2007 to help other veterans access a range of benefits. He participates in annual training courses so he can continue to assist veterans and their families daily, including residents and associates at The Sky Bridge at Town Center.
Recently, Parks held a two-part Watermark University class at his community on how veterans can obtain outstanding benefits from the federal government due to their time of service. His class is part of Watermark University, a series of invigorating programs that promote lifelong learning for residents of Watermark Retirement Communities, including at The Sky Bridge at Town Center.
“Helping other veterans gives me a reason to wake up every day,” said Parks. “My granddaughter says I work harder now than when I was paid, but this is work I enjoy. A lot of vets don’t realize all the benefits they have access to, and I’m glad I can share my knowledge with them.”
During the recent class, Parks gave a presentation on the different benefits available to veterans, such as the GI Bill and the PACT Act. U.S. Marine Corps. Sergeant Jay West, 39, joined as a guest speaker to share how he benefitted from Parks’ assistance. Now retired from the military, West was able to obtain eligibility as a fully disabled veteran with Parks’ help. The pair also shared stories and memorabilia from their time in the service.
In addition to helping his residents and associates in his retirement community, Parks visits Andrews Air Force every Tuesday to volunteer his time helping veterans submit their benefits claims. He also is a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and holds a Level II Certification from the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
Parks said The Sky Bridge at Town Center community always supports his efforts and assists him when he needs help, including sending information to veterans or arranging the Watermark University class.
“Leon Parks is an inspiration, and his work has helped numerous veterans,” said The Sky Bridge at Town Center Executive Director Joy Hart. “His work and his enthusiasm contribute to our culture and our goal to be a community where people thrive and live life to the fullest.”
About 10 years ago, Parks finally got to say goodbye to his father. He took a trip to Europe with his family and made a special stop in Luxembourg.
“I’ll never forget seeing my father’s grave and paying my respects,” said Parks. “It was a very emotional experience; I cried.”
Much of Parks’ work today is out of deep respect for his father and all who made the ultimate sacrifice through their service. Parks said the first step veterans need to take before applying for benefits is getting their paperwork in order.
“You need all of your records from your time in the military and after,” said Parks. “Service treatment records, doctor records, insurance information, discharge paperwork, everything. And age doesn’t matter; don’t think you are too old to apply. I helped a 100-year-old veteran receive benefits.”
About Watermark Retirement Communities
Watermark creates extraordinary and innovative communities where people thrive. We believe aging is about renewal rather than retirement. Watermark communities are known for highly trained and caring associates, a lifestyle built on choice, fine amenities, integrative wellness and innovative programs including the award-winning Watermark University featuring a wide variety of engaging classes for residents and area seniors. Based in Tucson AZ, Watermark has been named in the top 25 Best Workplaces for Aging Services in a national program conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute and published on Fortune.com. A privately held company with a reputation for over 30 years for service, innovation, integrity and financial stability, Watermark manages more than 70 retirement communities in 22 states coast to coast. Visit watermarkcommunities.com for more information.