Saying his heart and mind remain strong “but my body has grown too weak to meet the demands of another legislative session” Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. has submitted his resignation last week from the Maryland Senate effective immediately.
Miller’s Dec. 23 letter was sent to his successor as leader of the legislature’s upper chamber, Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore city).
Miller, a Democrat representing central and northern Calvert along with parts of Charles and Prince George’s counties, has been battling cancer since early 2019.
“During my tenure in the senate of Maryland and my time serving as president, it was the greatest honor of my life in large part because I have seen the senate rise about partisan and other differences time and time again,” Miller stated. “I have seen the senate come together and unite to get the work of the people of Maryland done.”
Miller has represented Maryland’s 27th District for over 50 years. He was first elected senate president in 1987. He is the nation’s longest serving state senate president.
In a statement released shortly after Miller’s announcement, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) thanked the senate president emeritus “for 50 incredible years of service to the people of Maryland. Over the weekend, I spoke to ... Miller as he prepared to make this difficult announcement. It was a deeply personal and heartfelt conversation. I have known Mike since I was a kid and it has been one of my greatest privileges as governor to serve alongside him. He will go down in our state’s history as a lion of the senate.”
“Sen. Miller is the patron saint for both towns,” said Chesapeake Beach Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney, who told Southern Maryland News so many of the capital improvements in his town as well as in North Beach have happened with Miller using his clout to obtain needed state funds.
Mahoney also noted Miller has been a strong advocate for education and recreation for the Twin Beaches’ youth. Recently, Chesapeake Beach officials announced the town’s ongoing recreation project will be called Miller-Loveless Park at Kellam’s Field. Miller was instrumental in obtaining a $50,000 grant for the project, which will include the addition of a senior playground activity center, an electric vehicle charger and additional green space.
“He realizes children are our future,” Mahoney said. “He’s been like a godfather to me since I’ve been the mayor. There will never be another like him. We love him.”
The Calvert County commissioners issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon: “Sen. Mike Miller is a first-rate legislator, a man of the highest integrity and a true gentleman. His accomplishments on behalf of District 27 and all Marylanders over the past five decades are incalculable. The enduring effects of his distinguished service and tremendous leadership will be felt for many decades to come. It has been a privilege to work with him in service to the people of Calvert County. Our thoughts and good wishes are with Sen. Miller and his family.”
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who served in the state senate for two terms between 1995 and 2003, stated, “Mike Miller is a student of Maryland history and his departure from its senate marks the end of an era. Governors have come and gone, but Sen. Miller, with unmatched political acumen, has steered Maryland on a progressive course and toward a more perfect union.”
Van Hollen added that Miller “has dedicated his life to serving Marylanders and set the gold standard for true leadership in the state senate. I was proud to serve with him.”
Del. Michael Jackson (D-Prince George’s, Calvert) called Miller’s resignation “bittersweet. I learned a lot from him. He recruited me to run for the legislature. It’s tough to lose a lion.”
Jackson added that it has been painful to watch his mentor endure critical health issues for the past two years.
Jackson told Southern Maryland News that he will be submitting his name to the Democratic central committees in Prince George’s, Calvert and Charles counties for consideration as Miller’s successor. The committees will forward their recommendations to Hogan for his appointment.
Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), who served as Maryland Senate president during the 1970s, said in a statement that Miller’s “retirement announcement brings to a close an extraordinary productive and consequential career. His determination and resolve in the face of his illness reflect both his courage and his grace.”
In reflecting on his friendship with Miller that has lasted over a half-century, Hoyer stated, “he could be tough and gruff and even profane, but his heart has been filled with a compassion and concern for the people he served, directly and indirectly. His absence from the senate will render it a lesser place.”
During a virtual conference with the Annapolis press corps Wednesday, Miller spoke from his library with the sun shining brightly in the background.
“We’ve made great things happen,” Miller said of his collaboration with other state lawmakers. He cited initiatives to protect the Chesapeake Bay and other Maryland waterways as well as progress in public education. Miller added he wanted to see the Kirwan education initiative passed by the General Assembly.
“I believe strongly in education, giving everybody an equal opportunity at a public education,” said Miller.
