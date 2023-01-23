Thousands of supporters, constituents, elected officials and distinguished guests graced the lawn outside the Maryland State House Wednesday, Jan. 18, to watch and take part in the inauguration of Gov. Wes Moore, Maryland’s 63rd governor.
Though the outdoor inauguration started at 12:30 p.m., musicians and performers kicked off the celebration well before the formal ceremony actually started.
Moore, a Democrat and the first Black governor of Maryland, took the helm from former Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, transitioning the political party of Maryland’s executive branch.
“Gov. Hogan, we are grateful for the kindness you, and your team, have shown throughout this transition,” Moore said in his inaugural address in Annapolis. “Thank you for your eight years of service to the state we both love.”
This is Moore’s first time taking public office. The former CEO and author from Baltimore was also a Rhodes Scholar and captain in the U.S. Army.
He stressed his commitment to better policing and combating climate change, two issues that are increasingly important in Maryland both with the rising crime in Baltimore City as well as the impending threat climate change may have on the Chesapeake Bay.
“Climate change is an existential threat for our entire state, and it’s happening now,” Moore said. “We will protect our jewel, the Chesapeake Bay, and address the toxic air pollution that chokes our cities.”
Speaking about crime and policing, Moore said, “Many Marylanders have, undoubtedly, lost faith in their government’s ability to keep them safe. We can build a police force that acts with integrity and accountability and embrace the fact that we can’t militarize ourselves to safety.”
From start until finish, the governor’s inauguration was full of fanfare and pomp, even complete with a 19-gun salute and a Maryland Air National Guard flyover immediately following Moore’s oath of office, which was administered by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader.
Before Moore’s inauguration and address, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller was in the spotlight. Onstage, she was introduced by her three daughters, Meena, Chloe and Sasha.
After her introduction, Miller joked that, while being incredibly proud and grateful for her daughters, they have now become her “favorite kind of people — taxpayers.”
Miller, the first immigrant and first Asian American elected to a statewide office, emphasized her and Moore’s commitment to fighting for disenfranchised and sometimes unseen communities of people.
“Gov. Moore and I see you. We will fight for you,” she said.
Miller’s speech was immediately preceded by her oath of office, which was taken with her hand resting on the Bhagavad Gita, one of the most important texts in Hinduism. Moore rested his hand on two Bibles, one belonging to Frederick Douglass and in care of the National Park Service and one belonging to Moore’s grandfather, who was the first Black minister in the history of the Dutch Reformed Church.
While the governor and lieutenant governor were both the stars of the show, there were several other high-profile guests in attendance, including Chelsea Clinton; former Secretary of Labor and Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, who lost to Moore in a crowded Democratic primary last year; former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; members of Maryland’s Congressional delegation; and, of course, Moore’s introductory speaker Oprah Winfrey.
Winfrey, who moved to Maryland when she was 22 years old to work in broadcast news, remembered her time in the state fondly.
She spoke about how, when she moved here, her face was on advertisements and billboards in Baltimore advertising the news program with the phrase “What is an Oprah?”
“And when I moved here, I didn’t even know what an Oprah was,” Winfrey said. “In Maryland, I found myself.”
Winfrey spoke about the relationship she had with Moore, which spans years, and described him, saying, “He is a man I so trust.”
After Winfrey’s introduction, Moore went to the podium and made his inaugural address — the first of many speeches he will be giving to Marylanders.
“Our state is truly remarkable — from the sandy beaches of the Eastern Shore to the rolling hills of Western Maryland to the shimmering Chesapeake Bay and to the small towns and vibrant communities that animate every part of our state,” Moore said.
Moore emphasized that he did not set out to make history, though this inauguration is a first on many fronts, but that he started this journey to help ensure that the state government “leaves no one behind,” his campaign slogan.
“If we’re divided, we can’t win. If we’re united, we can’t lose,” he said.
Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), said in a statement, “Today is a proud day for the state of Maryland as we witness the beginning of Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller’s historic tenure. As leaders with vision, dedication and unwavering persistence, they proved to hundreds of thousands across our great state that they are ready to make a transformative difference in the lives of Marylanders.”