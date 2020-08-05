The upcoming fall and winter sport seasons for high schoolers were officially postponed, according to an Aug. 3 announcement by Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association.
The MPSSAA said the announcement comes after multiple local public schools in the state chose to start the school year virtually. It applies to all Maryland public schools.
“Since March when we lost our girls lacrosse season, I have come to terms with the possibility of losing both the fall and winter seasons,” Jimmy Ball, the North Point High School coach of boys cross country, boys basketball and girls lacrosse, said. “It’s devastating, but this is just one example that we can’t control life. We need to enjoy every minute when we do return to normalcy.”
Local school systems can use the state school board-approved waiver regulations, the MPSSAA states. It allows schools the flexibility to navigate COVID-19 restrictions and administer interscholastic athletic opportunities based on local conditions.
A press release states MPSSAA is working on a hybrid two-semester plan focused on student engagement option in the first semester and modified seasons for all sports during the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year. Details of the plan will be available in the coming weeks, according to the release.
“There is talk that they are going to try to do all three in the spring, but we will see,” said Bowie High School volleyball and softball coach Luann Smith. “I find it hard to believe that volleyball would happen while club season is going on. If sports overlap, it would be hard for small schools to field full teams.”
Josh Dawson, Northern High School’s cross country and track coach, said he hopes the MPSSAA is willing to have a condensed season. It’s what they did in Virginia and New York.
“Id be fine with that decision, because it gives the kids a chance to compete for a state title, if the year works out that way. I don’t like that it’s still in limbo. I’d prefer that they come out with a plan and stick to it, as long as the pandemic allows them to do so,” he said.
Twitter: @KristenSoMdNews