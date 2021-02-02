On Saturday, Jan. 30 at approximately 7:38 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville barrack were dispatched to a two vehicle collision on northbound Route 301 at Ball Park Rd. in Bowie.
The driver of the at-fault vehicle was observed fleeing the scene then later returning. The driver, identified as Adrian Lamont Tate, 42, of Beltsville, was transported by EMS to Bowie Medical Health Center.
Troopers arrived on scene and observed a loaded black Smith & Wesson handgun located on the front passenger side floorboard of the at-fault vehicle. Tate was later determine to be under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance and had to be sedated due to erratic behavior. The Maryland State Police Gun Center was notified reference to the incident.
The driver was released into the custody of the hospital facility and awaiting charges from the commissioner’s office. The incident is still under investigation, led by TFC W. Thompson.