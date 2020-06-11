Murdered soldier receives promotion

An Owings resident who lost his life just days before he was to graduate from college has received a posthumous honor—a promotion from the U.S. Army. Richard W. Collins III was 23 when he was attacked and stabbed to death while he and friends waited for an Uber to arrive near Montgomery Hall on the University of Maryland College Park campus. Collins was to have graduated from Bowie State University and had recently been commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army. He was a Reserve Officer Training Corps student at Bowie State and was the third generation of his family to enlist in the military.
The May 20, 2017 incident led to the arrest of the University of Maryland senior Sean Urbanski of Severna Park. Last December, a Prince George’s County Circuit Court jury found Urbanski guilty of first-degree murder. His sentencing has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Matthew P. Donovan issued a memorandum to Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy announcing the “honorary posthumous promotion” for Collins. Donovan stated that the Secretary of Defense (Mark Esper) “concurs with your letters to the chairmen and ranking members of the committees on Armed Services of the House and Senate, Senator Ben Cardin and Representatives Steny Hoyer and Anthony Brown recommending Second Lieutenant Richard W. Collins III for an honorary posthumous promotion.”
In a joint statement issued by Cardin, Hoyer, Brown and Senator Chris Van Hollen, the lawmakers said, “no family should have to endure the heartache felt by the Collins family since the tragic death of their son. Securing for Second Lieutenant Collins, the rightful recognition of the contributions he made as an ROTC student at Bowie State University and the impact he most certainly would have made during his military service was overdue. We do not know what that would have been, but we do know that his memory will stand as a reminder of the duty, honor and sacrifice borne daily by our servicemen on and off the battlefield.”
“We are very happy Lieutenant Collins was promoted,” Michael Kent, speaking on behalf of the Calvert County Chapter of the National Alliance for the Advancement of Colored People, told The Enquirer-Gazette. “I was a lieutenant in the Navy myself. Lieutenant Collins earned this through his character and behavior.”
Kent expressed hope that the Department of Defense would provide Collins’ surviving family members with the “insurance death benefits” a first lieutenant is entitled to.
In their joint statement, the members of the Maryland Congressional Delegation who lobbied for the honorary promotion commended the Army for recognizing “bravery in the face of evil” demonstrated by Collins when he was mortally wounded. “We will continue to fight for the benefits and recognition due to Lieutenant Collins and his family, and will work to protect future families from such circumstances.”
After Collins’ death in May 2017, the Calvert County Commissioners noted that the slain soldier was a member of Calvert County Baptist Church and had, for several years, been a seasonal employee at the Chesapeake Hills golf course.
Maryland’s historically African American universities — Bowie State, Coppin State, Morgan State and University of Maryland Eastern Shore — through the Maryland College Aid Processing System, are keeping Collins’ memory alive with the Richard W. Collins III Leadership with Honor Scholarship. Applicants are eligible if they are enrolled full-time at one of those four universities and are members of an ROTC program. The Maryland Higher Education Commission prescribes the scholarship amount, which shall not exceed the recipient’s education expenses. According to the MHEC website, “the minimum scholarship award amount shall not be less than $500 per semester and $1,000 for the academic year.”
The 2020-2021 application for the Richard W. Collins III Leadership with Honor Scholarship is now available. For more information, go to mhec.maryland.gov.
