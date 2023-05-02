The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System’s (PGCMLS) innovative approach to promoting the right to read was recognized today with a Top Innovator Award from the Urban Libraries Council (ULC) during its virtual 2023 Innovations Initiative Awards Ceremony. PGCMLS’ “Rock Banned” multidisciplinary campaign to promote the importance of intellectual freedom received top honors this year.

ULC’s 2023 Innovations Initiative “showcases out-of-the box thinking and new alignment of resources to further education for people of all ages, address anti-racism race and digital equity in our communities, building awareness of what the library offers the community and enhance civic engagement for a strong democracy” (Source: Urban Libraries Council). PGCMLS is one of 8 Top Innovators recognized, along with Los Angeles Public Library, Dallas Public Library, Las Vegas-Clark County Library District, Louisville Free Public Library, Cambridge Public Library (Massachusetts), Kansas City Public Library, and Queens Library. PGCMLS is honored to be recognized among this cohort of leading public libraries across the country.